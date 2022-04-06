“Absolutely not” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit delivers Florian Kamberi verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin has claimed that Florian Kamberi should not be signed on a permanent deal to the club, when asked by FLW.

The forward has spent the season on loan with the Owls from Swiss side St Gallen.

The 27-year old has featured 22 times for Darren Moore’s side and has scored four goals for the team 5th in League One.

But appearances have been few and far between in recent weeks as he has fallen well down the pecking order.

Mappin believes it would be a waste of resources to secure a permanent signature from Kamberi in the summer.

The Wednesday fan highlighted the other attacking options in the side and has concluded that he is only fifth or sixth choice and thus is not a necessary addition to the team.

“Absolutely not. The fact that we’re playing a winger up front in Nathaniel Mendez-Laing says it all really,” Mappin told Football League World.

“Florian Kamberi is probably the fifth or sixth choice striker we’ve got.

“We’ve got [Lee] Gregory, Saido Berahino at the moment, we’ve got Callum Patterson.

“Josh Windass is injured, he’d instantly go ahead of any of those that I’ve just mentioned.

“It’s not really worked for him.

“Yes, he’s scored a few goals but the way you see him play, it’s just not up to the standard that we’re looking for.

“If we were to sign him on a permanent deal, it would just be a waste of money.

“I’d rather bring one of the young lads from the youth team up rather than play Kamberi.

“It was nice to have him, but he wasn’t good enough.”

Moore’s side still have six games left to secure their place in the play-off positions.

A five game unbeaten run consisting of three wins and two draws has helped the team leapfrog the likes of Sunderland to earn a spot in the top six.

But there are crucial games against MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers ahead in the final few weeks of the season.

The Verdict

Wednesday have lost very little in bringing Kamberi into the team this season.

His four goals have helped contribute to the team’s efforts and he proved a useful asset during the start of the season.

But it has become obvious in recent weeks that he is no longer needed in the team and has fallen behind the many attacking options at the club.

By not retaining his services permanently, Wednesday will be able to instead shift their focus and resources on more glaring holes in their squad this summer.