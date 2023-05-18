Out of work manager Garry Monk is interested in the current vacancy at Reading following the Berkshire club's relegation to League One.

The Royals, who have not played third-tier football since the 2001/02 campaign are currently deciding upon the route to take next when it comes to appointing a manager who can galvanise the club once more and mount a push for promotion.

Paul Ince was dismissed by Reading early last month and Noel Hunt was tasked with taking interim charge for what remained of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Reading were docked six points in early April, which ultimately played its part in the club's relegation, with the Royals missing out on survival by five points.

With this summer set to be a vitally important one, with a managerial search to complete and player recruitment to place a lot of their focus on, it is set to be busy for Reading over the next few weeks you would imagine.

Could Garry Monk take the full-time job at Reading ahead of next season?

Monk has been out of the managerial game since November 2020, however, according to journalist Darren Witcoop, the former Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday boss holds an interest in the current vacancy at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The 44-year-old's last job was with Sheffield Wednesday, spending two months with the Owls early during the 2019/20 Championship season, succeeding Steve Bruce who had resigned during the previous campaign.

Still a relatively young manager who has gained various bits of experience within the Championship, League One would represent a completely different challenge for the former Swansea City centre-back.

Naturally, ambitions and expectation levels will be rather high next season in Berkshire and it will be interesting to see the kind of approach Reading take when it comes to appointing Ince's full-time successor, with Monk seemingly putting his name into the mix.

What have the Reading fans made of Monk's reported interest in the role at the Select Car Leasing Stadium?

Upon learning that Monk is someone that has been drawn to the job at the Berkshire club, lots of Reading took to Twitter to have their say.

The majority of comments are against Monk taking the job as the Reading hierarchy assess the next direction of the club...