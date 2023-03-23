Sheffield United remain in second place in the Championship standings whilst they are now in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, with a game against Manchester City to look forward to.

Showing some signs of slowing down over the last month or so, a fantastic 2-1 victory over Sunderland in the league and an industrious 3-2 win in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup against Blackburn Rovers has brightened the mood once again.

With this international break providing some time for reflection, the Blades now have just nine league games left and will be hoping not to be buckled by the pressure being applied by Middlesbrough.

Asked if he believes that the FA Cup game against Man City could disrupt preparations for the rest of this Championship campaign, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "No, absolutely not. I think it's fantastic.

"They've had a bit of a hiccup this month in terms of consistency, where they have been very, very consistent over the course of the season but they had a magnificent result up at Sunderland, before they played Blackburn in the cup.

Although Middlesbrough are playing very, very well, that result gives them a game in hand, and if they win the game, they go six points clear.

"The semi-finals won't be played until Saturday, the 22nd or Sunday the 23rd of April. So, you know, Sheffield United will only have four league games left after that after the semi-final.

"They could be all but promoted at the time they come to play that semi-final."

The verdict

I do think the race for the second automatic spot will continue to close up as Middlesbrough continue to pile on relentless pressure as the second-tier campaign nears its concluding stages.

However, the Blades do possess squad depth and have lots of players competing for starting XI places, which will certainly help them when they enter a busy end to the season.

Of course, the league is the priority and securing promotion back to the Premier League would be vital for the club's continued progression and financial health.

The game against City is an added extra and they will be ready for it come late April but in agreement with Palmer, it won't become a dsitraction.