‘Absolutely not’, ‘Past it’ – Many Preston North End fans react as club close in on transfer agreement

Preston North End look likely to land Fleetwood Town striker Ched Evans in the January transfer window, per journalist Alan Nixon.

After two years at the Cod Army, Evans has been told he has no future at Highbury by manager Joey Barton after he reportedly failed to see the funny side of a comedy sketch created by Evans at training.

Evans joined Fleetwood initially on loan in 2018 from Sheffield United, but that turned into a permanent deal last summer after he netted 17 times in 39 league outings.

He continued his decent form in the 2019/20 campaign with nine goals in 28 appearances, but Evans has been less of a regular figure under Barton this season, scoring just five times in 17 appearances.

The 32-year-old also has Sunderland and Ipswich in the race for his signature, but it looks like North End will be the ones to take a chance on Evans, who will make the move across Lancashire on a six-month loan deal if things go ahead.

It’s seen as a controversial move all things considered though by the majority of North End fans, and not just because of the baggage that Evans brings with him.

The Lilywhites have one of the bluntest strike-forces in the entire league, and the general consensus is bringing in a man who is past his prime and hasn’t scored in the second tier since 2011 isn’t the way forward.

Check out some of the PNE fans’ responses on Twitter as they struggle to come to terms with their clubs interest in the former Sheffield United man.

What is the need for this guy realistically of anything it’s a B TEC Stockley and we don’t need him, guys gonna bring nowt to the club, has poor discipline and can barely score for them so is no use to us, on top of that the guys in his 30s playing at Fleetwood, past it. — HParkz10 (@HarvieParker3) January 3, 2021

He’s not league 1 level never mind championship, hope Alex hasn’t totally lost the plot. — steve (@steve55166408) January 3, 2021

Absolutely not. Don't care how desperate we are for a signing. — Graham Cox (@grahamcox1991) January 3, 2021

Why are we even interested in him? I don't think we need to look for forwards, it's not our major concern. He's 32 and a league one striker! Just why https://t.co/dEi1w8UMQY — Leon Bentley (@VRT_Leon) January 3, 2021

Some turnaround this. Cannot fathom what they’re thinking. https://t.co/K7eMvZZ1Ph — olly (@sewadyllo) January 3, 2021

Personal record aside, this is just a rubbish signing if it has an inch of truth. If this is the ‘quality’ we intend to bring in to replace in departing players then we’re in a much darker place than I thought #pnefc — Gareth Haskins (@haggyhaskins) January 3, 2021

No thanks — Tom P (@tomp_5) January 3, 2021