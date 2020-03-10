‘Absolutely not’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react in agreement to Paul Lambert situation

With only one won in their last five league outings, Ipswich Town’s play-off hopes are seemingly hanging by a thread after a dreadful run of form in recent weeks.

For Paul Lambert’s side, promotion would’ve been the bare minimum that was expected of the former UEFA Cup winners at the beginning of the season, with the Tractor Boys possessing a squad full to the brim with experience and talent.

Despite making a strong start to the campaign, results have clearly tailed off in recent months, with the East Anglian club having fallen from top spot to 10th position in the blink of an aye, thus increasing the pressure on the shoulders of Lambert.

Given their current plight, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Ipswich Fans Facebook Forum for their opinion on whether the club will sack Lambert before the end of the season or not, yielding a flurry of responses from the club’s supporters.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments from the Portman Road faithful via social media.

John Ellis: No.

Andrew Fitzjohn: No, I don’t think so.

Rob Whitmore: No.

Sean O’regan: Hope not!

Paul Richford: No and in no way should he be.

Barry Gasson: Absolutely not!

Philip Ivor Paine: No, we are being punished by Evans.

Mark Dowling: No, because we are tinpot.