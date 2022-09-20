“Absolutely no problem” – Joey Barton issues confident Bristol Rovers message

Bristol Rovers are currently 21st in the league and after suffering another loss at the weekend, they are now looking over their shoulders rather than up the table as they did last season.

Joey Barton did his job well to take the side straight back up to the third tier from League Two but so far, he hasn’t been able to find the same kind of form. The last time they won was against Oxford United in the middle of August and they have since gone six third tier games without a victory.

They were handed another defeat against Lincoln at the weekend, with the Imps claiming a thumping 6-3 win.

Even with the losses for the club piling up though, Barton has told Bristol Live that his team will have ‘absolutely no problem’ in this division once they bring in reinforcements and have players back from injury.

Rovers have played in nine games so far this campaign but they’ve won only twice so far and have a total of eight points. It’s left them just above another newly-promoted side in Forest Green Rovers in the standings and it isn’t exactly where Barton would have wanted his team to be.

Some members of the club’s fanbase might begin to feel slightly uneasy about the lack of points and their positioning in the table but the Gas’ boss Joey Barton has claimed he personally isn’t worried about it yet, with only nine fixtures played in the league so far.

Speaking to Bristol Live about it, he said: “If we were top of the table at this moment, you’d be happy and you’d be buoyed but you wouldn’t be thinking you’re going to get promoted. Similarly if you’re at the bottom of the table. You’re always looking where that is because you don’t want to be near it, and if we’re there after 29 or 39 games but, again, I’m looking going, I know I’m going to get cards in my hand that is going to give us a lot stronger hand going forward.

“We’ve just got to make sure we start taking points off the board as soon as we can. It’s never nice not winning games of football. You can lose 9-0, you feel like you’ve lost four points because you also lose the psychological factor but we’ve lost 6-3, and we’re down, and look there are lads who are not happy.

“But weirdly I’m buoyed by what I’ve seen offensively and I know once we get those reinforcements we’ll have absolutely no problem in the division.”

The Verdict

It’s early doors yet in League One and there is certainly plenty of time for Bristol Rovers to rejuvenate their fortunes.

Considering that the Gas are a newly promoted team, they are probably where they should be. They are bound to struggle in terms of adapting back to this league, especially at first, but based on what Barton has achieved with the team so far, you would fancy him to start getting more points on the board.

When you also consider that the side have had their fair share of injuries, it isn’t a surprise to see them struggling in terms of their depth and to get more results. The side do have some talent in their ranks still, even if the club don’t have the same squad as last year.

If Barton can turn these results around, then the Gas will know they have the right man in charge.