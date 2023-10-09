Highlights Flynn Downes criticizes Southampton fans for booing the team after the 1-1 draw with Rotherham United. He calls it "mental" considering the team's performance.

Southampton is currently 10th in the Championship table and 11 points behind the automatic promotion places.

Although it's not a good sign, there's still time for Southampton to turn their fortunes around and get consistent results to win back the fans' support.

Flynn Downes has criticised the Southampton supporters who were booing the team following the 1-1 draw with Rotherham United at the weekend.

Downes featured for all 90 minutes as the Saints suffered dropped points at home before the October international break.

Russell Martin’s side had taken the lead in the second minute through a Stuart Armstrong strike.

Despite dominating the game, the south coast club were unable to finish off Matt Taylor’s squad by adding a second goal.

Jordan Hugill’s 74th minute equaliser made matters worse for the hosts, who missed the opportunity to jump into the play-off places with their failure to secure all three points.

What has Flynn Downes said about the Southampton supporters?

Downes has questioned the Southampton fans for their response to the game at the final whistle.

The home supporters could be heard booing Martin’s side off the pitch in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw.

“After a performance like that, I know we should have won but we shouldn’t be getting booed off after a game again,” said Downes, via the Daily Echo.

“That to me is mental.

“I get everyone wants to win, and we’re the same, but the performance and the way we played – it was weird.

“I get it, I’m a fan.

“When I used to go and my team didn’t win, of course, you boo.

“But when you are playing the way we are playing and dominate a game like that, okay we conceded a goal we shouldn’t have.

“In the crowd, I’m seeing fans giving it all this and booing.

“I’m not going to say too much because we need their support.

“When we are playing at home, we are playing a style that no one else wants to play – all the players need the confidence.

“We need the boost from the fans, so to get booed at the end is mental, absolutely mental.”

Where are Southampton in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

The result comes ahead of the upcoming international break, with Southampton not set to play again for another fortnight.

Martin’s side are currently 10th in the Championship table following this result.

It remains to be seen what this moment will mean for the team’s relationship with the home supporters going forward.

Southampton are hoping to fight for promotion to the Premier League this year, but have dropped 11 points behind the automatic promotion places after just 11 games.

Next up for the Saints is a trip to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City on 21 October.

Should the Southampton supporters have booed Russell Martin’s team?

It is never a good sign when the home crowd decides to jeer their home team.

It is still early days in this season, and there are plenty of games left for Southampton to turn their fortunes around.

But they are also just one point outside the top six despite their poor form, so it is hardly a huge disaster.

Everyone should quickly move on and put this moment behind them, but the only thing that will truly get the fans back onside is for the team to start getting more consistent results.