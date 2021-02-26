‘Absolutely massive’ – Derby County finalise player agreement: The verdict

Derby County were given a big boost in the build up to tonight’s clash against rivals Nottingham Forest as it was confirmed that Colin Kazim-Richards had signed a new contract.

Another year of 𝐂𝐊𝐑! 🤩@ColinKazim has penned a new contract until the end of the 2021/22 season ✍️ — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) February 26, 2021

The 34-year-old joined the Rams on a free back in October, and it was a deal that left some underwhelmed.

However, Kazim-Richards has emphatically answered any doubters, establishing himself as a key part of this team under Wayne Rooney.

Whilst he only has six league goals, the ex-Feyenoord man has been crucial in leading the line, and with his leadership. Therefore, a new one-year extension was announced ahead of the derby at Pride Park this evening.

Here our writers assess whether this was a smart move by the Rams…

George Harbey

It’s thoroughly, thoroughly deserved.

When Kazim-Richards arrived back in the summer, a lot of fans were unhappy and questioned the club’s ambition, but he’s certainly answered his critics.

He has scored six goals in a Derby shirt but he offers much more than that. You only have to look at his assist for Martyn Waghorn in midweek to see that.

His hold-up play and aerial presence is massive for Derby, but he also seems like a leader off the pitch and a really good character which can only bode well going forward.

It’s a good move for all parties.

Did these 20 things happen to Derby County in 2020?

1 of 20 Phillip Cocu was appointed as manager Yes No

Ned Holmes

Absolutely!

I’ll hold my hands up and say I questioned his arrival at the start of the season, to me it seemed a move made out of desperation.

That may indeed have been the case but Kazim-Richards has proven his quality and quickly emerged as a leader in this Rams side. He’s fully deserving of this new contract and looks set to remain a regular fixture moving forward.

Striking reinforcements will be needed in the summer but Kazim-Richards has become an integral part of this squad.

He’s a leader on the pitch and given the young players at Pride Park and Rooney’s relative inexperience, that’s absolutely massive.