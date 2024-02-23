This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

In the final minutes of the January transfer window, Peterborough United sold one of their star players in the form of Ephron Mason-Clark to Coventry City.

Winger Mason-Clark signed for the Sky Blues on a permanent basis, but he was immediately loaned back to Peterborough for the rest of the season, with Posh unable to identfiy a suitable replacement in such a short space of time.

The Coventry Telegraph reported that the fee paid for Mason-Clark was £4.25 million, after Peterborough's chairman Darragh MacAnthony, agreed to knock £750,000 off the price tag following the aforementioned loan agreement.

Peterborough United negotiated a good deal with Coventry City for Ephron Mason-Clark

FLW'sPeterborough fan pundit Alex Batt believes that Posh did pretty well in the negotiations for Mason-Clark's sale.

"I think the club always knew that we were always going to lose Mason-Clark," Alex said.

"He's unbelievable, he's too good for League One - he's easily a Championship player.

"To get over £4 million is really good for Posh.

"We're a League One club at the minute, we could be in the Championship next season, but, even if we are, £4 million for a club the size of Peterborough is absolutely massive, and the fact that we got to keep him for the rest of the season is good news.

"Our form has gone out the window recently, but we're still in the mix for the play-offs, and, if we do go up, Mason-Clark will be crucial to that.

"So it was good business to get him back on loan until the end of the season.

"Could we have got more for him? Maybe, but I still think that over £4 million for a club like Peterborough is nothing to be sniffed at.

"He's a fantastic player. He's one of the best wingers that we've had in recent times, and that says a lot, considering the talent that has left the club.

"We've got a good sum of money for him, and we've got him for the rest of the season, so we couldn't have done much else."

Ephron Mason-Clark is ready for the Championship

You just have to look at Mason-Clark's output over the last two seasons to understand how good he is.

The 24-year-old has been one of the most effective wingers in League One this season, with his direct nature and goalscoring ability.

Ephron Mason-Clark's Peterborough United League Stats 2022-23 2023-24* Appearances 39 30 Goals 9 10 xG 8.7 8.31 Assists 6 5 xA 5.03 6.05 Chances Created 48 61 Touches In Opposition Box 163 187 (Best in League One) *Stats Correct As Of February 22, 2024 - As Per Fotmob

Attacking instincts like that don't get lost when you move up a level, and his athleticism should be able to translate well in the second tier of English football too.

Staying with Peterborough, and not immediately moving to the Sky Blues, may turn out to have been the best eventuality for him.

He knows exactly what lies ahead of him in his future, which is a rarity for players in the EFL, and he's got the time between now and the end of his season to try and help his current team get promoted.

The only party in this situation that may feel hard-done by - right now - is Coventry, but they will reap the long-term rewards that are produced by the 24-year-old.