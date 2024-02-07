Highlights Dion Charles staying at Bolton Wanderers is a boost, but Ricardo Santos staying put could be even more crucial for their promotion hopes. Santos is currently injured, and his absence may cause issues for the team.

Bolton Wanderers have strengthened problem positions during the January window, adding quality players such as Aaron Collins. They now have no excuses and need to show they are worthy title contenders.

Performances and wins are non-negotiable for Bolton Wanderers, as there are multiple teams vying for automatic promotion. Dropping points could make it harder for them to achieve their Championship ambitions.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Bolton Wanderers managed to retain Dion Charles services during the January window.

Charles, 28, has scored 13 League One goals during the 2023/24 season, pushing Ian Evatt's side firmly into the automatic promotion equation.

The former Accrington Stanley forward attracted reported interest last summer, with TEAMtalk claiming Stoke City and Watford were keeping a close eye on the Northern Irish forward.

Talk of Charles heading for the exit emerged again during the January window, with the Bolton News reporting the club's valuation was in the region of £5million.

Fan pundit: Ricardo Santos is more important for Bolton Wanderers

Charles staying at the club is a boost, but Ricardo Santos staying put could be even more crucial for Bolton's promotion hopes.

That's the view of FLW's Bolton Wanderers fan pundit Oliver Jaques, who believes the Portuguese central defender's absence through injury could cause Evatt's side issues.

"I wouldn't say the most important, but it was massively important, don't get me wrong," he told Football League World.

"We've needed to strengthen in certain areas anyway; Aaron Collins in the striker position is massive. If you're talking about keeping hold of players, I would say Ricardo Santos - currently injured. He's more critical than Dion Charles, particularly now that we've got Collins in.

Ricardo Santos' 2023/24 statistics, as per FotMob Tackles won 31 Duels won % 75% Duels won 174 Aerial duels won % 77%

"He [Santos] is absolutely massive to us, currently injured, and I think that may tell in the next couple of games. I feel he's more important to us than Charles, and we've made some good signings elsewhere, strengthening the wing-back areas.

Oliver added: "As much as it's about keeping hold of our key players - Santos, Sheehan and Charles - we needed to strengthen particularly with teams around us doing so, particularly Portsmouth who kicked on in the transfer window."

Bolton Wanderers have no excuse in automatic promotion race

Bolton's January business means Evatt has no excuses.

Collins, Calvin Ramsay, Nathanael Ogbeta, and Caleb Taylor represent a strong window. Problem positions have been rectified, and severe quality has been added.

Now, Wanderers need to display that they are worth title contenders. The 1-1 draw with Barnsley exemplifies why concerns have been raised in recent weeks and months. The results have certainly been there, but the performances have been far from convincing.

The Trotters have been somewhat fortunate Portsmouth hit a poor run of form. John Mousinho's side could have been out of sight had their festive fixtures been more fruitful.

With five - possibly even six teams - gunning for automatic promotion, performances and wins are now non-negotiable for Evatt's side.

If Bolton drops points, it's highly likely that one of Portsmouth, Barnsley, Peterborough, Derby County, or Oxford United will pick up points, making it even harder for Wanderers to achieve their Championship ambitions.

Furthermore, with Peterborough, Barnsley, Derby County and Stevenage to play away from home, Evatt will be hoping for an improvement on the road, with The Trotters picking up six fewer points on their travels.

The tools are there for Evatt, it's about finally displaying what his side is truly capable of.