‘Absolutely’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans weigh in on Joao Carvalho debate

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Facebook to debate whether Joao Carvalho should replace Alfa Semedo in the club’s starting eleven for Friday’s clash with Millwall.

Semedo’s spot in the Reds’ side could be under threat due to the fact that he was relatively underwhelming on Monday against Middlesbrough on Monday.

Carvalho, who joined the Reds for a reported fee of £13.2m in 2018 from Benfica, illustrated some real signs of promise as a substitute during this particular fixture.

Whilst the 22-year-old was unable to guide his side to victory, he did provide some much-needed creativity during the closes stages of the fixture.

With Tiago Silva set to be out of action for several weeks after suffering appendicitis before Forest’s trip to the Riverside Stadium, manager Sabri Lamouchi could turn to Carvalho for inspiration at the City Ground.

John Bostock may also be in line to start against Millwall having produced a positive cameo display earlier this week.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Forest quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is this? Joe Worrall Damien Perquis Thomas Lam Alex Milosevic

After a member of the Official Nottingham Forest Supporters Group asked whether Lamouchi should replace Semedo with Carvalho on Friday, many Reds fans offered their thoughts on Facebook.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Anthony Brown: “Absolutely, he looked sharp when he came on.”

Dean Griffiths: “Totally, and Alex Mighten on the bench for Adama Diakhaby.”

Wayne Hewes: “Definitely, and put Bostock in.”

Dan Bright: “Bostock in for Ryan Yates and Carvalho in for Semedo.

“Bring Semedo on in the last 30 minutes for Bostock as he probably won’t last the full 90 and bring Mighten on for Sammy Ameobi to add to the attack in the final 20 minutes to work the tiring legs.”

Andrew Marshall: “No.”

Mick Cyclone: “Carvalho needs to play and with Samba Sow out, so does Bostock.”

David Naylor: “Nope, Semedo has more to his game whilst Carvalho is a passenger.”

Bath Callum: “Yes but we all know he won’t.”

Andy Staniforth: “I’d try Yates and Bostock in-front of Watson!

“Save Carvalho for the second-half.”

Joss Dixon: “Swap Semedo for Carvalho, Yates for Bostock.”