‘Absolutely mad situation’ – Many Bristol City fans react to major setback

Bristol City will be hoping to start the New Year in the perfect way, although they face a tricky-looking trip to Brentford on Saturday.

Dean Holden’s team have suffered four defeats in five matches, which has seen the Robins slip to 10th in the Championship standings, four points adrift of the top-six.

Part of the reason for City’s recent poor form has been down to ridiculous injury-list – with Holden expected to be without nine senior players for the trip to the Brentford Community Stadium.

And Bristol City’s luck has gone from bad to worse after Bristol City Live confirmed that midfielder Callum O’Dowda is facing the “at least a couple of months” on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

O’Dowda sustained the injury during City’s victory over Wycombe on Boxing Day, and missed the midweek defeat at Luton Town.

The setback could see O’Dowda miss up to 11 Championship fixtures, plus Bristol City’s FA Cup game with Portsmouth early next month.

Here’s how the Ashton Gate faithful have been reacting to the news of the midfielder’s injury update:

More bad news, city are going to struggle with so many 1st team players out. Bakinson and Massengo are just not good enough for championship football yet but city have nothing else available. — Biff (@BiffBiff2020) December 31, 2020

Can someone please find out what the fook goes on at failand?! Is there a dodgy training pitch or something…..?🙈🧐🤨

Hail the return of KP45 surely….. — Mark Maidment (@MarkMaiders) December 31, 2020

Is City really that unlucky or is the medical staff as incompetent as Dean Holden as a manager? — (ab)Léo Vieira 🐝🇵🇹 (@leovieirasep) December 31, 2020

🙈 we have no luck whatsoever. Let's get some guys back, and look to strengthen in January. — Mark Graham (@MrMarkGraham) December 31, 2020

Gets better and better — Levi D Rowles (@Levi_Rowles16) December 31, 2020

Our season is over we will drop like a stone 😪😪 — Kate Masters (@city2854) December 31, 2020

Bloody hell, Gregor ! 😟

Take your boots to Brentford, mate.

You may be pressganged into playing 😉 https://t.co/VuXL9D3DdX — Maltmeister (@Maltmeister2) December 31, 2020

Williams Walsh Weimann Paterson ODowda Brunt now all out – that’s just midfield Not saying he is the answer but Palmer will need to come back, Pring too to give us an option to play Rowe in midfield – assuming this can happen https://t.co/eTi5qQ4Q5A — James (@jamw77) December 31, 2020

Absolutely mad situation. This a direct impact of having to play so much for lack of any other options. Anyone discounting how devastating this injury crisis is to our season is an idiot. https://t.co/fQlnCNcHUj — Chris Cooper (@ChrisJCooper92) December 31, 2020