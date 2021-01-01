Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Absolutely mad situation’ – Many Bristol City fans react to major setback

Published

8 mins ago

on

Bristol City will be hoping to start the New Year in the perfect way, although they face a tricky-looking trip to Brentford on Saturday.

Dean Holden’s team have suffered four defeats in five matches, which has seen the Robins slip to 10th in the Championship standings, four points adrift of the top-six.

Part of the reason for City’s recent poor form has been down to ridiculous injury-list – with Holden expected to be without nine senior players for the trip to the Brentford Community Stadium.

And Bristol City’s luck has gone from bad to worse after Bristol City Live confirmed that midfielder Callum O’Dowda is facing the “at least a couple of months” on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

O’Dowda sustained the injury during City’s victory over Wycombe on Boxing Day, and missed the midweek defeat at Luton Town.

The setback could see O’Dowda miss up to 11 Championship fixtures, plus Bristol City’s FA Cup game with Portsmouth early next month.

Here’s how the Ashton Gate faithful have been reacting to the news of the midfielder’s injury update:


