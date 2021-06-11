‘Absolutely loved’ – Daniel Sturridge sends Bolton Wanderers message

Former Bolton Wanderers striker Daniel Sturridge has claimed on Twitter that Owen Coyle was one of his favourite managers to play under, as he took a brief look back at his career to date.

The 31-year-old previously took in a loan spell with the Trotters back in the second half of the 2010/11 season as the club finished 14th under Coyle in the Premier League.

Sturridge’s short spell at the University of Bolton Stadium proved to be largely successful as he plundered an impressive eight goals in 12 games and it was clear that he thrived under the management of the former Burnley boss.

Speaking recently about his time with Bolton, Sturridge was quick to state the following about his relationship with Coyle as he tweeted the following post:

Did an interview recently when I was asked who my fave managers were. How could I forget my dad from another lifetime Owen Coyle 🤦🏾‍♂️What a man and what a manager. Absolutely loved my time with him at Bolton,he was everything I needed In a coach and more. Love to him and his family — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) June 11, 2021

After completing his loan spell with the Trotters, the striker then went on to take in two more seasons at Chelsea before departing for Liverpool.

21 things every Bolton Wanderers fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were Bolton Wanderers founded? 1872 1873 1874 1875

After arriving an Anfield, Sturridge went on to notch up 68 goals in 160 games for the Reds over the course of what was the most successful spell of his career as he lifted his second UEFA Champions League title after winning the same competition back in 2012 with Chelsea.

He then departed Liverpool for Turkey as he linked up with Trabzonspor during the 2019/20 campaign.

After scoring seven goals in 16 games on the continent, the former England striker was released back in March of last year and is currently searching for a new club as he continues into his early 30s.

Sturridge will be fondly remembered by Bolton fans for his contribution to the cause during that season which came 10 years ago, with the then Chelsea man making a lasting impact alongside the likes of Kevin Davies, Gary Cahill and Jussi Jääskeläinen, during a time in which the club were attempting to stabilise in the top flight.