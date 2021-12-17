‘Absolutely love this’, ‘Wow’ – These Cardiff City fans react as club make off-field appointment

Cardiff City have confirmed that Darren Purse has been named as the club’s new U23 manager.

#CardiffCity is delighted to announce that @DarrenPurse has been appointed in the role of Under 23s Manager. Welcome back, Pursey! 💙#CityAsOne | @CF11Academy — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) December 17, 2021

The Welsh side had a vacancy for that position after Steve Morison stepped up to take charge of the first-team after Mick McCarthy’s dismissal back in October.

And, the Bluebirds announced today that former skipper Purse, who spent four years at the club, has returned to lead the development squad.

Given his connection to the club, it’s fair to say that the decision has gone down very well, particularly as the former central defender had a determination and fight to win that many feel will be a positive influence on the younger players coming through.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 05/06 Cameron Jerome Darren Purse Glenn Loovens Jason Koumas

As well as that, Purse has spent the past few years working with the U18s at Oxford, so he does have good experience before taking the jump up to Cardiff.

Here we look at some of reaction to the appointment from Twitter…

Absolutely love this 💙 https://t.co/kWzrtxm7SO — Stephen Fiore (@midge_19) December 17, 2021

Wow another former player naming a return! https://t.co/KR4QlJK6cK — Kieron (@Kieron_777) December 17, 2021

Club making appointments that will engage the fans? DOF next — Jon Tucker (@JonTucker2_) December 17, 2021

Incredible Pursey! – This appointment on top of bringing back Hudson has turned everything around after the shambles of the past few years. Absolutely Incredible. Well done City 👏 — Jordan Dacey (@TheBakewell8) December 17, 2021

The ONLY player name I’ve ever had on the back of my shirt!!! Welcome back Pursey – proper centre half! Good to see people with prior affiliation and knowledge of CCFC being brought in to aid the cause — Red Todd-Bennett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Redondo1992) December 17, 2021

Very proud of you @darrenpurse . I know how hard you have been working for an opportunity . A very shrewd appointment by Cardiff . ❤️ — Jason Maher (@NUTSY10) December 17, 2021

lovely stuff 🔵🔵 — Lee 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️ (@lee_spear92) December 17, 2021