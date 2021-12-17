Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Absolutely love this’, ‘Wow’ – These Cardiff City fans react as club make off-field appointment

Published

29 mins ago

on

Cardiff City have confirmed that Darren Purse has been named as the club’s new U23 manager.

The Welsh side had a vacancy for that position after Steve Morison stepped up to take charge of the first-team after Mick McCarthy’s dismissal back in October.

And, the Bluebirds announced today that former skipper Purse, who spent four years at the club, has returned to lead the development squad.

Given his connection to the club, it’s fair to say that the decision has gone down very well, particularly as the former central defender had a determination and fight to win that many feel will be a positive influence on the younger players coming through.

As well as that, Purse has spent the past few years working with the U18s at Oxford, so he does have good experience before taking the jump up to Cardiff.

