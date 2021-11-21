‘Absolutely love that’, ‘What a moment’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as team news ahead of AFC Bournemouth clash emerges

Derby County have made one enforced change to their starting lineup for this lunchtime’s tie against AFC Bournemouth, with 19-year-old midfielder Liam Thompson winning his first Championship appearance at the expense of the suspended Nathan Byrne.

In other big team news for Wayne Rooney’s men, Sam Baldock keeps his place up top despite Colin Kazim-Richards having the international break to get back to full fitness, as 16-year-old Omari Kellyman is named amongst the substitutes.

They will be hoping the experienced duo of Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka can get back to their best defensively after failing to keep a clean sheet in each of their last five games, a tough task considering they will be coming up against the likes of Dominic Solanke, Ryan Christie, Philip Billing and Jaidon Anthony.

Today’s home side will also be desperate to claim a victory today after their further points deduction, having gone winless in their last seven league games and are in danger of breaking unwanted records unless they start to get more points on the point.

But they will face a tough task against a side that have gone unbeaten in all but one of their opening 17 league games – and will reclaim their place at the top of the Championship table with a win at Pride Park.

Focusing more on the home side though, how have their fans reacted to their side’s team news?

We have a look at some of the latest responses from supporters on Twitter.

thompson my king https://t.co/TU1VkOExZ6 — conor (festy ebosele enjoyer) (@reaIgone) November 21, 2021

Some game to make your debut in, best of luck to him though! Well best of luck to them all really, we’ll be needing lots of it today 😂🐑 #dcfc https://t.co/DwKdDIvT6d — Jonny (@JonoVallans) November 21, 2021

Testing some of the youngsters for next season — Ryan (@Ryan_27) November 21, 2021

Rate Thompson, glad to see him play, surprised he’s starting though, wow what a moment 👏🏼🐏 Not surprised to see Ravel dropped — Stefan Broo🐏e (@StefanBroome) November 21, 2021

That’ll do up the rams — will🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@willdcfc) November 21, 2021

Things you love to see — Jack Austin (@jacka2004dcfc) November 21, 2021