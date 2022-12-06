This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom fans continue to find Karlan Grant a frustrating figure.

Grant was brought to the Hawthorns from Huddersfield Town back in the summer of 2020, with the Baggies paying a reported £15m package for the forward’s service.

In 85 appearances for the Baggies, Grant has 23 goals, including 18 last year in what was a fairly bleak campaign for the club.

However, the goals have dried up this season and the 25-year-old has delivered only four, with 10 games passing since his last strike as the club transition from Steve Bruce to Carlos Corberan following a poor start to 2022/23.

Because of that poor return, combined with some almost disinterested looking performances, FLW’s West Brom fan pundit, Matt, has labelled Grant one of the biggest disappointments of the season so far.

“There’s been a couple that have disappointed me after a bad start. It’s probably a toss up between David Button and Karlan Grant, I’d probably go with Grant because of the expectation is always there that he will score goals,” Matt told FLW.

“Whilst he wasn’t performing incredibly last season, he would get the goals and that proved in his goals and assists. However, this year he’s looked absolutely lost in-front of goal and with his overall performances too.

“That’s the big reason why Albion fans prefer (Brandon) Thomas-Asante to Grant. Even if he doesn’t have the same end product – obviously he did it against Stoke, which was amazing – Albion fans prefer him because of that work rate, he will run for every ball, put his body on the line for the team and just put everything into a performance. Whereas Grant, his body language isn’t great, there’s so many times he could run for the ball and doesn’t make much attempt to hold it up or his first touch is poor.

“There are so many little aspects that just frustrate Albion fans with Grant and when he’s not scoring goals then it’s a massive disappointment.”

West Brom sit 21st in the Championship table right now, outside the relegation zone on only goal difference heading out of the World Cup break.

Corberan, though, can be pleased with his efforts so far, with the former Huddersfield coach overseeing three consecutive wins and three straight clean sheets heading into the World Cup.

The Verdict

Grant is the type of player that frustrates you even if you aren’t a West Brom supporter, so it’s only natural that the Baggies fans are going to feel this way.

When the goals are flying in you can overlook the areas of the game that Grant doesn’t contribute to in terms of build-up, this season, however, they’ve not come frequently enough.

Patience is running thin at the Hawthorns with more than just Grant, of course, but when you are a £15m signing you always become a big talking point. Unfortunately, there’s a fair bit of negative discussion right now.

