Highlights Leeds United is in advanced talks to sign Norwich defender Max Aarons, which would be their fourth signing of the window as they aim to improve the squad.

Aarons is a highly regarded right-back who has attracted interest from big clubs such as Tottenham, Manchester United, and Everton.

Leeds' current defensive situation is challenging, with several departures and injuries leaving them short on options, making Aarons a valuable addition to the team.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Daniel Farke will be keen to reunite with star man Max Aarons as obtaining a new right-back becomes Leeds’ new point of call.

Leeds United are in advanced talks for the Norwich defender, according to Phil Hay of the Athletic. The arrival of the 23-year-old would be the North Yorkshire outfit’s fourth signing of the window as they continue to revitalise the squad.

He follows holding midfielder Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, the Welsh international signing on a permanent deal to fill the void left by the departure of Marc Roca while other central midfielders Adam Forshaw and Weston McKennie have both vacated.

Ethan Ampadu's move has had a huge domino effect

Karl Darlow also provides stiff competition in between the sticks for Illian Meslier while Sam Byram returns to Elland Road on a one-year deal following a successful trial period.

An 2-2 draw on the opening weekend which saw Crysencio Summerville deliver a dramatic 95th-minute equaliser papered over the cracks of a poor defensive showing from Leeds, Cardiff splitting open the Leeds defence to strike twice in the opening 45 minutes.

Poor performances dating back to last season and persistent injuries have led to the conclusion that a new defender is crucial if Leeds are to mount a challenge at the top end of the table.

Who is Max Aarons?

A graduate of the Norwich academy after a previous stint at Luton, Aarons burst onto the scene in the 2018/19 season at 18-years-old, playing 41 times and totting up eight goal contributions as the Canaries finished top of the Championship.

The right-back has held down his position ever since - throughout both Premier League and Championship campaigns - amassing more than 200 appearances for the club while garnering interest from big clubs, the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Everton all said to have been interested in his services.

A chance to reunite with his former boss Daniel Farke, who best utilised his attributes at both ends of the field, FLW's Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith is excited about what Aarons could bring to the Leeds defence, despite it likely being an expensive deal.

He said: “In the Championship, you get what you pay for in terms of high transfer fees and with 12 million for Aarons, I think that’s about right even though I’d imagine the 12 million is heavily weighted with add ons to benefit us.

“He’s one of the best right backs in the division plain and simple and against Cardiff it kind of proved we can’t keep relying on Ayling - he was caught out twice in both Cardiff’s goals, leaving space in behind or not tracking the runner behind him and he’s not able to recover in time whereas you look at Aarons, if he does get caught out in the same way, he’s going to be able to recover because he’s absolutely lightning.

“Then in attack, I don’t think we need to say much about Aarons, we all know what he can do, especially under Daniel Farke which is where his best football has come and I think we are getting an absolutely amazing asset.”

What is Leeds’ current defensive situation?

An exodus of defensive talent has occurred at Elland Road as Leeds look to recoup fees and prepare for life back in the second tier.

First-team centre-halves Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Maximilian Wöber have all departed on loan, as well as right back Rasmus Kristensen.

Injuries have also hampered Daniel Farke’s options, Liam Cooper the latest to join the medical room with Cody Drameh, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas all viable options at the back currently absent.

The only defensive arrival in Sam Byram leaves little in the room for competition for Aarons and the perfect opportunity to nail down the right-back slot from the get go.

Long-term it also favours the potential new recruit, with Byram, Luke Ayling and Drameh’s deals currently up at the end of the season, according to Matty Hewitt of Leeds Live. A chance at new beginnings and a new place to call home in hopes of returning to the Premier League.