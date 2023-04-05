Derby County boss Paul Warne has confirmed the club will complain after Eiran Cashin’s goal was controversially disallowed against Ipswich Town.

Was it a costly decision for Derby?

After a stuttering run of form, the Rams had arguably the toughest fixture in the league when they welcomed an Ipswich Town side to Pride Park who had recorded six consecutive victories without conceding a goal.

Therefore, it was always going to be a tough task to get a result, and that proved to be the case, as the Tractor Boys ran out 2–0 winners.

However, things could have been very different, as Cashin thought he had equalised before it was ruled out by referee Anthony Backhouse for an apparent foul in the box.

Replays suggested there was no real contact with the Ipswich man, and Warne was not happy with the decision after the game. And, that anger remains, as he told Derbyshire Live that they are going to lodge a complaint following the significant mistake.

“We were playing well, and we were on top. You could see the lads rushing back to the halfway line because they wanted to score the next goal. I am now going to see the secretary and do my report, and it's very difficult to score something when you are incandescent with rage. If I took that one incident out, did I think he refereed the game well, yes he did really. But that one mistake has absolutely killed us.

“I can't bear it when I hear when 'we all make mistakes' because we are talking about careers here. I will do a report, I will complain, and I will get one back which in two weeks' time will fall on my desk to say we can see why you were upset with that and agree it's a poor decision. Nothing that can be said will make me feel any better.”

Derby need big final push

The defeat to Ipswich was significant as the Rams dropped out of the play-off places, and they are now seventh with just seven games to go. So, the stakes are high, and Warne’s men can’t afford many more slip-ups.

Whilst the boss has expressed his anger, you can be sure he won’t be excusing the recent performances, which haven’t been good enough on the whole.

Now, attention turns to Friday, when Derby travel to take on bottom of the table Forest Green, knowing they need to get the win to try and get back into the top six.