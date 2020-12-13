Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

‘Absolutely insane’, ‘So important’ – Many Norwich fans are loving this player’s recent display v Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City maintained their three-point lead at the top of the Championship standings, following a hard-earned victory at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

It was a third win on the bounce for Daniel Farke’s men, who’ve now collected 33 points from a possible 42 available since the middle of October.

Teemu Pukki’s neat finish broke the deadlock at Ewood Park midway through the opening period before Liverpool loanee, Harvey Elliott, added another beauty to his ever-growing collection to level proceedings just before the hour-mark.

However, the Canaries were back in front just six minutes as Pukki showed his predator instincts by flicking Emiliano Buendia’s pile-driver into the bottom corner past Thomas Kaminski.

And that would be the end of the scoring in Lancashire as Farke’s side held on – with Pukki once again showing his importance by netting his 49th and 50th Norwich goals since signing on a free transfer from Brondby in the summer of 2018.

Pukki has always had a special relationship with the Carrow Road faithful, and here, we’ve been looking at what Canaries supporters have been saying about the Finnish striker on Twitter following his latest match-winning display:


