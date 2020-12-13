‘Absolutely insane’, ‘So important’ – Many Norwich fans are loving this player’s recent display v Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City maintained their three-point lead at the top of the Championship standings, following a hard-earned victory at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

It was a third win on the bounce for Daniel Farke’s men, who’ve now collected 33 points from a possible 42 available since the middle of October.

Teemu Pukki’s neat finish broke the deadlock at Ewood Park midway through the opening period before Liverpool loanee, Harvey Elliott, added another beauty to his ever-growing collection to level proceedings just before the hour-mark.

However, the Canaries were back in front just six minutes as Pukki showed his predator instincts by flicking Emiliano Buendia’s pile-driver into the bottom corner past Thomas Kaminski.

And that would be the end of the scoring in Lancashire as Farke’s side held on – with Pukki once again showing his importance by netting his 49th and 50th Norwich goals since signing on a free transfer from Brondby in the summer of 2018.

Pukki has always had a special relationship with the Carrow Road faithful, and here, we’ve been looking at what Canaries supporters have been saying about the Finnish striker on Twitter following his latest match-winning display:

Pukki greatest free transfer of all time #ncfc — snaddon (@bsnaddon1902) December 12, 2020

Got called out for an emergency just as the game started. By the time we had finished, I see that beautiful score line. What an amazing run this is! Pukki is simply the 🐐 👏🏻👏🏻🔰🔰😊 #ncfc — Ali Bardwell (@AliBardwell) December 12, 2020

Pukki thrives in this league! So important to us and we all love a #pukkiparty #ncfc 🔰👏🏼 — James Hale 🔰 (@jameohale) December 12, 2020

That's a cracking result. Really tough place to go, to come away with 3 PTS is brilliant. Pukki back on 🔥#ncfc — Jonathan parker (@Jparker7398) December 12, 2020

Adam Armstrong has posters of Teemu Pukki on his bedroom wall #ncfc #Rovers — Gabelli🔰🌹 (@IanGabelli) December 12, 2020

Pukki was awesome today, but McGovern deserves recognition as well. He was top class today in net! #ncfc #otbc — Kumar Rocker SZN (@MitchyMitch9) December 12, 2020

Pukki is the right choice, he was absolutely insane today! — Callum Batson (@CallumBatson) December 12, 2020

Teemu at his absolute 🐐 best 😍 — Ben Tunnell (@Ben_Tunnell) December 12, 2020

Vote Pukki. No other contender. https://t.co/RJrhqCrERx — Nick B (@cheltcanary) December 12, 2020