Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

‘Absolutely immense’ – Plenty of QPR fans rave over player who ‘looks the business’ after Bristol City win

Published

45 mins ago

on

QPR enjoyed a welcome return to winning ways on Saturday, as they beat Bristol City 2-0 at Ashton Gate.

First half goals from Ilias Chair and Rob Dickie were enough to secure all three points for Mark Warburton’s side, ending a run of three games without a win.

That result means that Rangers are now 16th in the Championship table, 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Which QPR player did these 15 things - Charlie Austin or Lyndon Dykes?

1 of 15

Was born in 1989?

One man who certainly impressed for QPR on Saturday, was Sam Field, with the on-loan West Brom man producing a strong performance in the centre of the park, where he continues to establish an effective partnership with Fulham loanee Stefan Johansen.

That is something that did not go unnoticed as a number of QPR fans took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with plenty keen to pay tribute to Field for his contribution to that win.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 22-year-old’s latest performance.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolutely immense’ – Plenty of QPR fans rave over player who ‘looks the business’ after Bristol City win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: