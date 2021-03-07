‘Absolutely immense’ – Plenty of QPR fans rave over player who ‘looks the business’ after Bristol City win

QPR enjoyed a welcome return to winning ways on Saturday, as they beat Bristol City 2-0 at Ashton Gate.

First half goals from Ilias Chair and Rob Dickie were enough to secure all three points for Mark Warburton’s side, ending a run of three games without a win.

That result means that Rangers are now 16th in the Championship table, 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

One man who certainly impressed for QPR on Saturday, was Sam Field, with the on-loan West Brom man producing a strong performance in the centre of the park, where he continues to establish an effective partnership with Fulham loanee Stefan Johansen.

That is something that did not go unnoticed as a number of QPR fans took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with plenty keen to pay tribute to Field for his contribution to that win.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 22-year-old’s latest performance.

Anyone else think that Sam Field looks the business? #QPR — Chris Crees 💙 (@superhoop50) March 6, 2021

Sam Field is going to be a great little addition.#QPR — Terry (@TerryArnoldDXB) March 6, 2021

Must sign Field and Johansen.#QPR — يوسف معرفي Yousef Marafi (@Yousef_QPR) March 6, 2021

I can’t call anything out from that. Superb every single one of them. That’s what we are capable of, was an absolute pleasure to watch that in parts. Field MOTM, was absolutely immense, what a great little player and De Vijs’s debut. He’s a mountain. Brilliant.#QPR #COYRS — Terry (@TerryArnoldDXB) March 6, 2021

Field was quality johansen again class #QPR #BRCQPR — Liam McDonagh (@Liam_McDonagh19) March 6, 2021

Sam Field absolutely running the show #QPR — Jack (@JackM_QPR) March 6, 2021