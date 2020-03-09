‘Absolutely immense’, ‘King’ – These Derby County fans react to display from experienced figure in Blackburn victory

Derby County kept alive their slim play-off hopes as they comfortably beat Blackburn 3-0 at Pride Park yesterday.

A fantastic strike from Louie Sibley gave the hosts the lead and whilst there were several outstanding performers on the day, perhaps the best player on the pitch was Chris Martin – with the striker scoring the other two goals.

As well as getting on the scoresheet, the target man was a real handful for the Rovers defence and he lead the line well, bringing others into play and winning crucial free-kicks.

The Scotland international is out of contract in the summer and it remains to be seen whether he will extend his stay.

However, it’s pretty clear that the Derby fans want the 31-year-old to stay and they are delighted with how Martin is playing right now as the Rams seek a top six finish.

Here we look at some of the comments to his performance from Twitter…

Chris Martin is the greatest player I’ve ever seen. End of. #dcfc — Sam Dooley (@d00l3yy) March 8, 2020

Twenty year old me loves Chris Martin just as much as fourteen year old me did. What a player 🖤 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Rebekah Richardson (@rebekahjade99) March 8, 2020

Chris Martin's hold up play today was IMMACULATE. He won everything, and 99% of his flicks and knock downs went to a teammate.

King.#dcfc #cm19 — 🐏 Scott Bareham 🐏 (@Scottbareham1) March 8, 2020

Chris Martin was absolutely immense today. No other words for it. Give that man his god damn contract! #dcfc #dcfcfans — Shane Milburn (@Sheepshufter) March 8, 2020

Chris Martin now Derby’s 18th all-time goalscorer. He’s just 258 away from equalling Steve Bloomer. Get that contract out, Phil. #dcfc — 🎙 Steve Bloomer's Washing (@SteveBloomerPod) March 8, 2020

That was quite possibly Martin’s best performance since Wolves at home four and a half years ago #dcfc — Cal (@Cannable95) March 8, 2020

Can see Martin moving on this summer.. we aren't going to give him another big 2/3 year deal and I think another club might.. a damn shame if so as he's perfect for Cocu's system. #dcfc — Daniel (@danndannuk) March 8, 2020