Derby County

‘Absolutely immense’, ‘King’ – These Derby County fans react to display from experienced figure in Blackburn victory

Derby County kept alive their slim play-off hopes as they comfortably beat Blackburn 3-0 at Pride Park yesterday.

A fantastic strike from Louie Sibley gave the hosts the lead and whilst there were several outstanding performers on the day, perhaps the best player on the pitch was Chris Martin – with the striker scoring the other two goals.

As well as getting on the scoresheet, the target man was a real handful for the Rovers defence and he lead the line well, bringing others into play and winning crucial free-kicks.

The Scotland international is out of contract in the summer and it remains to be seen whether he will extend his stay.

However, it’s pretty clear that the Derby fans want the 31-year-old to stay and they are delighted with how Martin is playing right now as the Rams seek a top six finish.

