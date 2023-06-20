This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swindon Town are interested in signing Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney on loan, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The League Two side are in desperate need for a new goalkeeper after Sol Brynn returned to his parent club Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

Michael Flynn has recently been appointed the new Swindon boss and it seems his priority is to add in the goalkeeper area.

Who is Murphy Mahoney?

Mahoney joined the Rs in 2012 after having a spell at Wycombe Wanderers and since then he has worked his way through the club’s youth academy.

In 2020, he was promoted to the club’s under-21s and in the last three seasons, Mahoney has played for them as well as having temporary moves away from the club.

In 2021, Mahoney played for Welling United, Bath City, and Stratford Town in the space of six months.

The 21-year-old has remained with the QPR team since the beginning of 2022, with him mainly featuring for the club’s under-21s, but in that time he has made two appearances for the first team.

Swindon Town’s interest in Murphy Mahoney

It now seems as though the young goalkeeper could be getting his first taste of regular first team football in the EFL.

As mentioned, Swindon need a new goalkeeper this summer, and it seems they are once again going to a Championship team to ask for one of their younger shot stoppers.

The Rs are expecting a host of players to leave the club this summer and while it is only a loan deal, Mahoney seems a likely candidate.

What are QPR fans saying about Murphy Mahoney?

We asked FLW's QPR fan pundit Louis Moir for his thoughts on Murphy Mahoney potentially leaving the club to join Swindon Town on loan.

He told FLW: “Yeah, I think a loan move would be absolutely ideal for him at this moment in time in his career. He is still so young, only being 21 and really, he has experienced quite a lot already really if you look at it.

“I've never seen a young player been thrown in the deep end so much, when we had that crazy period of goalkeepers getting injured, and he had to come and step in and to be fair to him, you know for a young player to have never ever even played you know even like professional football, to come into the Championship and play a couple of games.

“He actually did well, I remember Preston away I think he had quite a few, he kept the score down for us on that day and I remember home to Sheffield United, he pulled off a good few saves. So, to be fair to the young lad has done really well, and I think a loan move would just sort him out for this time, for this season.

“It’s a tough one because with the goalkeeper situation we may sell Dieng we may get another goalkeeper in, and then you know you're looking at him being nowhere near really first team. But it's just that he got thrown in when there was no other option, and he got the chance last time.

“There could be a good goalkeeper in hi, but will we see it long term, I'm not too sure. But what can he do at the moment for his own career, he can only go on loan and impress and see if he can actually make it to somehow maybe being our number one in the near future who knows.”