Nottingham Forest’s plans are taking shape heading into the January transfer window, with the club hopeful of retaining Djed Spence amongst other things.

A crucial update has emerged from John Percy at The Telegraph, outlining how a striker on loan from the Premier League could be on the cards – Keinan Davis, Folarin Balogun and Adam Idah are all names he mentions.

#nffc will prioritise the signing of a striker in January, likely to be a PL loan. Targets include #avfc Keinan Davis & #afc Folarin Balogun. #ncfc Adam Idah also discussed but unlikely at this stage. Forest also hopeful Djed Spence will stay, player v keen to complete the season — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) December 13, 2021

Crucially, Percy also reveals how Forest are confident of retaining Spence, who is on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock triggered Spence’s Riverside Stadium exit, with the 21-year-old impressive since arriving at Forest, making 21 appearances in the Championship.

Steve Cooper has got the best out of Spence at right wing-back, too, which prompted plenty of talk that Chris Wilder would recall Spence having replaced Warnock at Middlesbrough.

However, this update suggests that Forest have hope they can keep the impressive youngster until the end of the season.

As many fans pointed out, it might well be one of the best pieces of business Cooper can do in January:

Sounds promising.. Balogun is decent! I like the sound of Spence staying ☺️ #NFFC https://t.co/cFEV8I6mLW — Ian Pidgeon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🦑 (@IanPidgeon3) December 13, 2021

Believe can only name 5 loans so be interesting to see if we are looking at making 1 of them permanent. Balogun on loan for me out the 3 & if Spence was to stay the rest of the season, that would be absolutely huge. #NFFC https://t.co/xJZeUBgE5N — ReissNFFC (@ReissNFFC) December 13, 2021

The last bit of this tweet is the kinda news I'm looking for 😍😍😍#NFFC https://t.co/KQHADrbX6v — Sam Crawford (@s_redmist) December 13, 2021

Spence staying until the end of the season would be the best January transfer imo. Cooper has managed to build up a good squad of consistent players and it is encouraging ot see Spence wants to stay a part of it. #nffc https://t.co/PR8osYzCdD — Matthew Farrugia (@MatthewFarrugia) December 13, 2021

Think Folarin Balogun would be incredible under Cooper😁🔥⚽ #NFFC /If we keep Spence omg be amazing been unbelievable this season. — 🥊 (@NFFCRED) December 13, 2021