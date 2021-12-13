Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Absolutely huge’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as January boost potentially looms

Nottingham Forest’s plans are taking shape heading into the January transfer window, with the club hopeful of retaining Djed Spence amongst other things. 

A crucial update has emerged from John Percy at The Telegraph, outlining how a striker on loan from the Premier League could be on the cards – Keinan Davis, Folarin Balogun and Adam Idah are all names he mentions.

Crucially, Percy also reveals how Forest are confident of retaining Spence, who is on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock triggered Spence’s Riverside Stadium exit, with the 21-year-old impressive since arriving at Forest, making 21 appearances in the Championship.

Steve Cooper has got the best out of Spence at right wing-back, too, which prompted plenty of talk that Chris Wilder would recall Spence having replaced Warnock at Middlesbrough.

However, this update suggests that Forest have hope they can keep the impressive youngster until the end of the season.

As many fans pointed out, it might well be one of the best pieces of business Cooper can do in January:


