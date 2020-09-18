Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

'Absolutely huge', 'Exciting times ahead' – Many Derby County fans react to fresh player news

Published

3 mins ago

on

Max Bird and Louie Sibley have signed new long-term deals at Derby County, the club have confirmed via their official website.

The two homegrown youngsters have made huge strides of improvements under Phillip Cocu over the past year, and have now been rewarded with new contracts at Pride Park.

Bird – who made his debut for the Rams against Barnsley in 2017 – made 27 appearances across all competitions for Derby under Cocu last season.

The young midfielder flourished particularly in the second half of the campaign, and he captained Derby in their opening day defeat to Reading last weekend.

Sibley, meanwhile, made 11 appearances in the Championship last season, scoring five goals for Derby including a hat-trick against Millwall in June.

The 19-year-old has featured three times for the Rams already this term, and he promises to be an important player for the Rams once again this term.

Derby have now confirmed that the pair have signed new deals at the club until 2024, which is undoubtedly a positive move by the club.

Derby will be hoping that Bird and Sibley can continue to develop and improve as players, and go on to make the club huge amounts of money in the future.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to this latest player news…


