‘Absolutely huge’, ‘Exciting times ahead’ – Many Derby County fans react to fresh player news

Max Bird and Louie Sibley have signed new long-term deals at Derby County, the club have confirmed via their official website.

The two homegrown youngsters have made huge strides of improvements under Phillip Cocu over the past year, and have now been rewarded with new contracts at Pride Park.

Bird – who made his debut for the Rams against Barnsley in 2017 – made 27 appearances across all competitions for Derby under Cocu last season.

The young midfielder flourished particularly in the second half of the campaign, and he captained Derby in their opening day defeat to Reading last weekend.

Sibley, meanwhile, made 11 appearances in the Championship last season, scoring five goals for Derby including a hat-trick against Millwall in June.

The 19-year-old has featured three times for the Rams already this term, and he promises to be an important player for the Rams once again this term.

Derby have now confirmed that the pair have signed new deals at the club until 2024, which is undoubtedly a positive move by the club.

Derby will be hoping that Bird and Sibley can continue to develop and improve as players, and go on to make the club huge amounts of money in the future.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to this latest player news…

Regardless of whatever signings we make for the remainder of the window, locking these pair down will be considerably more important. Huge talents, huge futures! 🐏 — Jake Bingham (@JakeyBing) September 17, 2020

As good as a new signing. Up the rams 🤍🖤 — Sheep Sh@g army 🖤🤍🖤🤍 (@derbytwits) September 17, 2020

So very pleased @louie_sibbo and @maxbird10 have committed to Derby. Thank you fellas, exciting times ahead. — Hils Le-ram 🐑 (@hilssinger) September 17, 2020

Absolutely huge – well done and congratulations lads — RamsChat (@Rams_Chat) September 17, 2020

As good as a signing 😍 — Jack Austin (@jacka2004dcfc) September 17, 2020

Love it 😍😍 — leah🐑 (@Chandler00Leah) September 17, 2020

That’s it, get them locked down. 🔐 — Jack. (@Jack_Pow) September 17, 2020

Brilliant news really pleased — Allison Abbott (@allisona623) September 17, 2020

Absolutely brilliant — Jake (@robertswjake) September 17, 2020

😍😍 Things You Truly Love To See 🐏 — KieranD92 – Born A Ram, Live A Ram, Die As A Ram!! (@KieranDCFC1592) September 17, 2020