Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Queens Park Rangers have all but secured Championship survival after their 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The R's defied expectations to pick up a shock victory against the already-promoted Clarets to give their survival hopes a huge boost.

Burnley dominated the first half and had a host of chances to take the lead, with Rob Dickie heading Ian Maatsen's shot off the line and clearing from Manuel Benson's effort before Ashley Barnes, Benson and Taylor Harwood-Bellis all had further chances.

The visitors went ahead against the run of play after the break through Sam Field's volley, but the Clarets deservedly equalised when Benson curled home an excellent strike in the 76th minute.

However, Chris Martin close-range header won it for the Hoops three minutes from time to secure a crucial three points, condemning the Clarets to their first league defeat of the season and delaying their title celebrations.

Gareth Ainsworth's side move up to 18th in the table and are now four points from safety with just two games remaining.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer was in no doubt of the importance of the surprise victory and believes that the R's have now almost ensured Championship survival.

"QPR's win at Burnley was absolutely huge," Palmer said.

"To be fair, they lived a charmed life, Burnley will not know how they lost this game.

"Credit to QPR, they battled, they battled, they battled, their keeper made some great saves and they defended for their lives.

"First win in six and how bad did they need that result?

"They have shown improved performances lately and I think this win effectively secures their Championship survival given that Huddersfield have to play Reading on the last game of the season, so they will be taking points off each other.

"Cardiff have to play Rotherham and Huddersfield, so I think one more point for QPR in their final two games will cement their Championship status."

Will QPR stay up?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that the R's will now stay in the division.

While it was an incredibly fortunate victory, they showed outstanding character to stay in the game against the Clarets, with some last-ditch defending highlighting the determination and commitment of the Hoops players.

With many of the sides below them playing each other in the remaining fixtures and winnable games against Stoke City and Bristol City to come, the R's are in an excellent position to secure survival.

Ainsworth deserves huge credit for his side's improved performances in recent weeks after a difficult start to life at Loftus Road and he will now be keen to get safety over the line as soon as possible.