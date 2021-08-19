‘Absolutely horrendous’, ‘What’s the point’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to Preston North End transfer link

Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Preston North End are interested in signing Ronan Curtis.

The Pompey winger has long been linked with a move away from Fratton Park this summer and has made no secret of his desire to play at a higher level after the South Coast outfit missed out on promotion last season again.

Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers have been long term admirers of the 25-year-old, however their interest in a deal has seemingly cooled because of the costs that would be involved to snare him away from the Sky Bet League One club.

Naturally the news of Preston’s interest in Curtis didn’t take long to register with the Fratton Park faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views earlier on today.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

tbf if we agree to sell its because Cowley has a better player in place to replace Ronan. sell imo — stan. (@elitestanleyyy) August 19, 2021

That would be an absolutely horrendous move for him good chance preston will be relegated — Ben Ellis (@benellissss) August 19, 2021

If we get 2mil for Curtis and have players to replace then I don't see why not! But if not keep him — 🐮 MooArmy FC 🐮 (@Aaron25650310) August 19, 2021

Preston are literally one place above us in the leagues structure with no pts this season, hardly a step up for Curtis. Would be a test of how much he wants to leave for Championship if offer comes in #PUP — Paul Spencer (@spenno13) August 19, 2021

They're going down so what's the point — charlie (@CE__1999) August 19, 2021

Swear they’re skint — Zak (@pfczak2) August 19, 2021

Pay up and we’ll talk lads — {H}Ell (@bericszn) August 19, 2021

We’re going up, there going down sooooo — Louis Allen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LouisAllen_1) August 19, 2021

Do one — Alfredo20 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐮 (@UpTheMoos) August 19, 2021