Sky Bet Championship

‘Absolutely horrendous’ – Many West Brom fans react to recent events

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sam Johnstone’s error which led to Derby County’s winning goal against them last night. 

The scores were level at Pride Park coming up towards the hour mark until a ball forward by Derby was inadvertently looped up into the air by an Albion player.

This led to a chaotic mix up between Cedric Kipre and Johnstone, with the goalkeeper eventually heading the ball straight into the path of Colin Kazim-Richards, who gleefully finished into the unguarded Baggies’ net.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the West Brom faithful to react to what they had seen from the shot stopper, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter in hand.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Johnstone accidentally dropped a match defining clanger.


