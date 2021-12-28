‘Absolutely horrendous’ – Many West Brom fans react to recent events

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sam Johnstone’s error which led to Derby County’s winning goal against them last night.

The scores were level at Pride Park coming up towards the hour mark until a ball forward by Derby was inadvertently looped up into the air by an Albion player.

This led to a chaotic mix up between Cedric Kipre and Johnstone, with the goalkeeper eventually heading the ball straight into the path of Colin Kazim-Richards, who gleefully finished into the unguarded Baggies’ net.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the West Brom faithful to react to what they had seen from the shot stopper, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter in hand.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Jonathan Bond? Colorado Rapids LA Galaxy Minnesota United Seattle Sounders

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Johnstone accidentally dropped a match defining clanger.

If I was Johnstone I’d leave. Defence doing him no favours when he’s trying to get into England set up. We are shocking — isaac fellows (@isaacfellows1) December 27, 2021

Sam that is absolutely horrendous — Ollie (@OlArnie2) December 27, 2021

ASSIST: JOHNSTONE — Albionista (@Albionista3) December 27, 2021

SJ just had a couple of £££ taken off his January price tag there. — Blank (@Humble_Pleasure) December 27, 2021

Well done Johnstone — AdKido44 (@AdKido44) December 27, 2021

Everyone blaming Sam when Kipre was equally at fault? — Daniel ➰ (@D_Bishop17) December 27, 2021

What is Johnstone doing? — Mellors (@mellorswba) December 27, 2021

my god. How many times Jonno, your not a sweeper keeper stay on your line. It's the basics of football https://t.co/FNPVCkzTof — Michael Redfern (@Michael07688262) December 27, 2021