‘Absolutely heartbroken’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as club issue major announcement

Championship side Derby County officially entered administration this morning according to the Daily Mail, with the club formally announcing administrators had been appointed a short while ago.

The East Midlands side, who have been in existence since 1884 and have enjoyed a rich 137-year history, were first reported to be going into administration on Friday night after falling into turbulent times in recent months.

Wayne Rooney’s side were operating under a transfer embargo for the entirety of the summer transfer window after having multiple charges against them by the EFL, most notably their failure to submit accounts and default in payments to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

With this, they were only able to make five signings but despite this, they started the 2021/22 season in a promising fashion and went unbeaten in six of their opening eight league matches.

This left them in 12th place on ten points after their 2-1 victory over Stoke City at the weekend, although their fall into administration means they are to receive an automatic 12-point deduction, with further points at risk if they fail to pay their players and staff this month.

The 12-point deduction alone will leave the Rams at the bottom of the table with -2 points, six points adrift of arch-rivals and current bottom side Nottingham Forest, although this is only likely to be the start of a tough road for the second-tier side who will be hoping to find a buyer as soon as possible.

After this sad news, we have a look at how a select of Derby County supporters have reacted on Twitter.


