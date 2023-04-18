West Bromwich Albion have suffered a significant injury blow with the news that striker Daryl Dike will be sidelined for six to nine months with an Achilles injury.

The club say that Dike requires surgery to repair a full rupture of his right Achilles after sustaining the injury in Saturday's 2-1 win over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

"Albion’s medical and sports science teams will provide Dike with all the support he requires to return to full fitness later this year," the club said on their official website.

It is the latest setback for Dike, who has been plagued by injuries since his arrival at The Hawthorns last January.

The 22-year-old was out for six months after suffering a hamstring injury on his debut for the club, before missing three months after picking up a thigh injury on his return.

After returning to fitness in November, Dike has established himself as a key part of the Baggies side, scoring seven goals in 22 appearances and establishing himself as Carlos Corberan's first choice striker.

He has become a firm fan favourite for his displays in recent months and Albion supporters shared their reaction after the club revealed the news on Twitter.

How did West Brom fans react to news of Daryl Dike's injury?

Many Baggies fans expressed their disappointment at the news and wished Dike all the best in his recovery.

Others were devastated by the length of time Dike will be absent, expressing their disbelief that he is set for another long-term lay-off.

After a third serious injury in just over a year, some fans questioned how Dike can have such bad luck.

What next for West Brom after Dike's injury?

The Baggies have a home clash against struggling Blackpool at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night.

Corberan's side currently sit 11th in the Championship table, three points from the play-offs and they will be looking to close the gap on the top six with three points against the Seasiders.

The Spaniard could opt to move Brandon Thomas-Asante from the wide position he was deployed in against the Potters into the central striker role to replace Dike, or he could hand a rare start to Karlan Grant, who replaced Dike when he was substituted on the weekend.

Grant has been out of favour under Corberan and has not started in the league since early November, but he was the club's top scorer last season with 18 goals and would be capable of stepping up in Dike's absence.

But there is no doubt Dike will be a big loss for the Baggies in their push for a play-off place.