‘Absolutely gutted’ – Many Swansea City fans react as player update emerges

7 mins ago

Swansea City attacker Jordan Morris has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury, the club have confirmed.

The American, who joined on loan for the rest of the campaign from MLS outfit Seattle Sounders last month, sustained the problem during the Swans’ defeat at Huddersfield on Saturday after landing awkwardly and was stretchered following a lengthy delay at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Having undergone scans since incident, the damage has shown what Swansea describe as “significant” to Morris’ anterior cruciate ligament area, which will mean it’s likely to see his loan deal with the South Wales outfit cut short.

Morris has made four substitute appearances in the Championship for Swansea – with his only start since joining from the MLS coming in the FA Cup fifth-round defeat to Premier League leaders earlier this month – and has made a huge impact during his short time at the Liberty Stadium.

