‘Absolutely gutted’ – Many Swansea City fans react as player update emerges

Swansea City attacker Jordan Morris has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury, the club have confirmed.

The American, who joined on loan for the rest of the campaign from MLS outfit Seattle Sounders last month, sustained the problem during the Swans’ defeat at Huddersfield on Saturday after landing awkwardly and was stretchered following a lengthy delay at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Having undergone scans since incident, the damage has shown what Swansea describe as “significant” to Morris’ anterior cruciate ligament area, which will mean it’s likely to see his loan deal with the South Wales outfit cut short.

Morris has made four substitute appearances in the Championship for Swansea – with his only start since joining from the MLS coming in the FA Cup fifth-round defeat to Premier League leaders earlier this month – and has made a huge impact during his short time at the Liberty Stadium.

Here’s how Swansea fans have been reacting on Twitter to Morris’ injury blow:

This one hurts — Dylan Hughes (@The_Kingpin28) February 22, 2021

Jordan Morris out for the season with an ACL injury. Devastated for him, it seemed like he was starting to settle in and fight for a starting place in the line-up. Hopefully that won’t be the last time we see him in a Swans shirt. Get well soon. @JmoSmooth13 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XwCqFnzROc — 🦢 (@WilSCFC) February 22, 2021

Gutted for you @JmoSmooth13, speedy recovery!! Always welcome back at the Swans 🦢 #YJB — Chloe 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ChloeChantelle1) February 22, 2021

Absolutely gutted. Thanks you @JmoSmooth13 for everything hope you come back — liam (@SCFC_JACKS) February 22, 2021

Pain — Thomas Jones (@ThomasJones1604) February 22, 2021

Absolutely gutted. Was so excited to see you do great things for this club. Hoping for a speedy recovery, and hope to see you back in the MLS soon @JmoSmooth13 https://t.co/XfiqmVW4Y9 — Stephen Beattie (@sf_beattie) February 22, 2021

Bloody tragic this. Hope you fully recover from this @JmoSmooth13 https://t.co/44qiYqoYfb — Andy G (@GoddenSA2) February 22, 2021