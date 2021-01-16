‘Absolutely gutted’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to major player setback

Middlesbrough missed the chance to climb into the top-six following a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City on Saturday lunchtime.

Boro had won four of their previous five Championship games, but turned in a lacklusture display and were unable to respond to Scott Hogan’s first-half opener.

The result leaves Neil Warnock’s team sitting 8th in the second-tier standings.

However, Boro’s day went from bad to worse when Warnock confirmed that Marcus Browne could miss the remainder of the campaign after sustaining a serious knee injury against Brentford.

The Boro boss revealed that the attacker suffered cruciate ligament damage in their third-round FA Cup tie against the Bees and is facing the prospect of months on the sidelines.

Middlesbrough were unable to confirm the exact timescale, but ACL injuries are generally around six to nine months, meaning the 23-year-old is extremely unlikely to be seen again this season.

“It’s bad news on Marcus, the consultant thinks that it might be a cruciate when he’s looked at the scans,” Warnock said. “He can’t really give me a time frame because he doesn’t know what’s inside, because he had a problem with his knee cap.

Here’s how the Boro faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Browne’s setback:

Not got the best of luck has he — Caine McCabe (@CaineUTB) January 16, 2021

Horrible that feel proper sorry for him — John (@JohnM_25) January 16, 2021

Gutted for the guy 😟 https://t.co/wvCrl7w2hM — Shaun (@boroweasel) January 16, 2021

Gutted for @MarcusBrowne14 Stay strong matey, you will be back!!! — Al Murray Jnr (@Borochubster) January 16, 2021