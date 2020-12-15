‘Absolutely gutted’, ‘Literally Christmas just ruined’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to club announcement

Charlton’s League One clash with Bristol Rovers at The Valley this evening has been suspended following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Pirates camp.

Lee Bowyer’s men would have been relishing the game after their South London derby victory over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday saw the Addicks return to form after some poor recent results.

However, the Memorial Ground outfit have been forced to call the game off after both players and staff have tested positive for the virus, and will therefore have to self-isolate to stay in line with Government guidelines.

It’s a blow for Bowyer and his troops, although it’ll give the Charlton boss a rare opportunity to spend some valuable time on the training pitch with his players ahead of the Christmas period.

It’s also a disappointing announcement for 2,000 Addicks fans, who were going to get one last chance to watch their team in the flesh before London moves into Tier 3 on Wednesday morning.

Here, we’ve been looking at how the Charlton faithful have been reacting to this news, and it’s fair to say they’re extremely frustrated.

Check the best responses below:

bugger! just after a great win as well! — Andrew Hall (@andrewhall64) December 15, 2020

Absolutely gutted- was going for the first time since Feb with my brother @Supt_Ockwell and had a present to gift to the local hospital for @CAStrust too. Now no footy until probably Easter. Devastated is an understatement 😢😤 — Greg Ockwell (@Ock_word) December 15, 2020

Last chance the fans had to be back for a while as well. At least some got to see a win at least 😭 — Football Fan (@Charlton_Fan) December 15, 2020

This is so disappointing for everyone involved. Gutted! #cafc — Long Suffering Addick (@IainHughes8) December 15, 2020

Just when we were starting our big push for the top spot, Covid comes along to spoil the fun. — Phil (@misterphill19) December 15, 2020

Well thats a let down, glad its not us I suppose — Michael (@natediazisking) December 15, 2020

Literally Christmas just ruined…. the last thing I had to look forward too 💔 — emma (@emma28012800) December 15, 2020

Gutted, was looking forward to one last game before Christmas 🙁 just grateful I got to go to the last two tho ⚽ #cafc https://t.co/mrY9pchHGd — hayley (@Hayley_Tibbs) December 15, 2020

Typical. First game back since March and it gets called off, one day before back into Tier 3😭 https://t.co/QnxS44ZGW2 — Ollie Mentessi (@OllieMentessi) December 15, 2020

On the plus side, a chance to rest players and get some more time in training. https://t.co/bhJT9lkocz — { WSC }; (@WSC0_X) December 15, 2020