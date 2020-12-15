Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Absolutely gutted’, ‘Literally Christmas just ruined’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to club announcement

Published

16 mins ago

on

Charlton’s League One clash with Bristol Rovers at The Valley this evening has been suspended following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Pirates camp.

Lee Bowyer’s men would have been relishing the game after their South London derby victory over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday saw the Addicks return to form after some poor recent results.

However, the Memorial Ground outfit have been forced to call the game off after both players and staff have tested positive for the virus, and will therefore have to self-isolate to stay in line with Government guidelines.

It’s a blow for Bowyer and his troops, although it’ll give the Charlton boss a rare opportunity to spend some valuable time on the training pitch with his players ahead of the Christmas period.

It’s also a disappointing announcement for 2,000 Addicks fans, who were going to get one last chance to watch their team in the flesh before London moves into Tier 3 on Wednesday morning.

Here, we’ve been looking at how the Charlton faithful have been reacting to this news, and it’s fair to say they’re extremely frustrated.

