Sheffield Wednesday

‘Absolutely gutted’, ‘It never rains’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer blow involving League One rivals revealed

Published

1 min ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday look set to miss out on a deal for Danny Batth as Sunderland close in on signing the defender.

The 31-year-old is currently contracted to Stoke City but with Michael O’Neill bringing in two centre-backs this month, Batth has fallen down the pecking order. And, with his contract at the Bet365 Stadium expiring in the summer, the Potters are willing to let the former Wolves man leave.

It had been reported that a move to Wednesday could be on the cards but in a further development today it was stated that the Black Cats are now in the driving seat and a switch to Wearside for Batth is expected to be finalised.

As you would expect, this is now the news that the Owls fans wanted to hear. Darren Moore is desperate for a new centre-back this month and Batth was seen as the ideal player to help them in their play-off push.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer development from Twitter…


