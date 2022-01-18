‘Absolutely gutted’, ‘It never rains’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer blow involving League One rivals revealed

Sheffield Wednesday look set to miss out on a deal for Danny Batth as Sunderland close in on signing the defender.

Sunderland. In ahead of Sheff Wed for Danny Batth at Stoke. That would fill a potential hole. Have also been into Flint at Cardiff. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 18, 2022

The 31-year-old is currently contracted to Stoke City but with Michael O’Neill bringing in two centre-backs this month, Batth has fallen down the pecking order. And, with his contract at the Bet365 Stadium expiring in the summer, the Potters are willing to let the former Wolves man leave.

It had been reported that a move to Wednesday could be on the cards but in a further development today it was stated that the Black Cats are now in the driving seat and a switch to Wearside for Batth is expected to be finalised.

As you would expect, this is now the news that the Owls fans wanted to hear. Darren Moore is desperate for a new centre-back this month and Batth was seen as the ideal player to help them in their play-off push.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer development from Twitter…

This makes me sad https://t.co/XJqO8rZQY4 — Blair (@Blair1867) January 18, 2022

Can’t blame him but I’m absolutely gutted https://t.co/S6fQeFvNKu — Adam (@AdamSWFC__) January 18, 2022

Would we have wanted him on a permanent deal at his age ? really ? stopgap till the end of the season but not long term — Tim Wilson (@sheffguy66) January 18, 2022

Absolutely gutted. He’s exactly the type of player we need, a leader as well which we are in desperate need of. — Jon Davis (@JonDavis1928) January 18, 2022

Oh well. Fun while it lasted. We move on. — Callum Breese (@BreeseCallum) January 18, 2022

Shock 🙄 like every other player #SWFC have been “linked” with this window — Cigs87 (@9Cigs87) January 18, 2022