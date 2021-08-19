‘Absolutely gutted’, ‘Good luck baller’ – Many Swansea fans react to transfer departure

Swansea City’s start to the 2021-22 season hasn’t been the greatest, with Russell Martin still clearly getting to grips with his new squad after arriving from Milton Keynes Dons to replace Steve Cooper.

His possession-based style may take a while for the players to get used to, and that has been evidenced by the fact that the Welsh side have only picked up one point out of a possible nine so far, and that came against Sheffield United at home.

Defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City has meant that it has been a rocky start for Martin, who will no doubt be searching for reinforcements before the end of the transfer window in less than two weeks time.

He may be relying on selling some players first though and whilst the future of Matt Grimes remains unclear amid links to Fulham, one player who has already headed out of the Liberty Stadium for the season is Jordon Garrick.

Swansea City fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Swans transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Which club did Swansea City sign Matt Grimes from? Exeter City Plymouth Argyle Bristol Rovers Swindon Town

The 23-year-old, signed by the Swans from non-league Ossett Albion in 2015, has found regular minutes hard to come by, playing just five times in all competitions last season and spent the second half of the campaign out on loan at League One side Swindon Town.

He’s heading back to that division with Plymouth Argyle for the remainder of the season and Swans fans have been reacting to the move on social media.

interesting. doubt he would play with laird here too so understand it. Good luck jordy🦢 https://t.co/daPN7nELjD — James 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JamesSCFC_) August 19, 2021

Absolutely gutted, he deserved a chance to prove himself. Good luck Jordon 👍 — Rhys (@SCFC_Rhys2) August 19, 2021

Can we recall him now plz? — Finn (@finn_scfc) August 19, 2021

Needs more of a chance in our 1st team never mind letting him go out on loan

Fast player.Goals there for sure — AndyP (@AndyP01968) August 19, 2021

all the best jord — dylan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Dylan_SCFC) August 19, 2021

Recall him — Mr Richards (@RiskyRouts) August 19, 2021

Last chance saloon for him at the Swans – just hasn’t progressed. Cooper didn’t fancy him and that, coupled with his susceptibility to injury, has seen him regress. Hope he finds himself and starts to fulfil his potential at Plymouth — Nigel Davies #BackToJack (@touchfarvetched) August 19, 2021