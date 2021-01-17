A number of Preston North End supporters have been reacting to the latest comments from Alex Neil suggesting that Ben Pearson was left out of the squad for the 2-0 defeat at Bristol City after making it clear he will not be signing a new deal.

The Lilywhites handed a debut to new signing Ben Whiteman against Bristol City who partnered Alan Browne in the middle of the park, and there was not even room for Pearson on the bench, with Jayson Molumby and Ryan Ledson making up the matchday squad.

Pearson has been the subject of intense speculation throughout the January window so far, with the 26-year-old heading into the last few months of his current contract at Deepdale. The Lilywhites were keen to tie him down to a new deal, but there have been reports linking him with a potential move to Celtic as well.

Speaking to the media after the defeat against Bristol City, Neil confirmed that Pearson would have been fit enough to feature in the squad, but that he chose to leave him out with him having made it clear to the Lilywhites that he will not be committing his future to the club.

Many Preston fans have been urging the club to try and sell the midfielder this month if that is possible, while there others who just expressed how gutted they are to see the 26-year-old depart the club.

Get him sold then. — Mike Parkinson (@lexon35) January 16, 2021

If Neil is taking this stance ( I agree with) then take it with all off them. Allow them to leave the club in January and I'd go as far as making them train on there own. Not suggesting they are trouble makers but no point working with lads whom don't want to be here. — GP1 (@crozzygaz) January 16, 2021

Get rid of them then the longer they stay the longer the club is a mess gonna be even worse if we don't get them out of the club before end January. — James (@James27692551) January 16, 2021

Sell him as soon as possible, no-one is bigger than the club. Been a great player but we move on. — Gareth Whittle (@garethwhittle24) January 16, 2021

Ben Pearson gave everything for us, but if his attitude has changed and he doesn’t want to be here then it’s time to go. Wouldn’t have done any harm for him to sign a contract with us, ensuring we got more money for him. Dicey decision moving in this current climate. — Joe Gudgeon Photography (@JoeGudgeonPhoto) January 16, 2021

One thing I agree with him on. Just sell him now if we can, thank him for his incredible service & move on. — Adam Astley (@adamjastley) January 16, 2021

Good servant for the club but if you have that mindset then you can just go — Kris (@Kris_2001) January 16, 2021

Interesting that. He's a good championship player but would struggle at premiership level. Wonder where he'll end up? — Andy A. (@andypne3) January 16, 2021

Then get rid. Simple as. — CF (@ALancashirelad) January 16, 2021