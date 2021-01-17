Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Preston North End

'Absolutely gutted', 'Get rid' – Many Preston fans react to Alex Neil's important player update

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of Preston North End supporters have been reacting to the latest comments from Alex Neil suggesting that Ben Pearson was left out of the squad for the 2-0 defeat at Bristol City after making it clear he will not be signing a new deal.

The Lilywhites handed a debut to new signing Ben Whiteman against Bristol City who partnered Alan Browne in the middle of the park, and there was not even room for Pearson on the bench, with Jayson Molumby and Ryan Ledson making up the matchday squad.

Pearson has been the subject of intense speculation throughout the January window so far, with the 26-year-old heading into the last few months of his current contract at Deepdale. The Lilywhites were keen to tie him down to a new deal, but there have been reports linking him with a potential move to Celtic as well.

Speaking to the media after the defeat against Bristol City, Neil confirmed that Pearson would have been fit enough to feature in the squad, but that he chose to leave him out with him having made it clear to the Lilywhites that he will not be committing his future to the club.

Many Preston fans have been urging the club to try and sell the midfielder this month if that is possible, while there others who just expressed how gutted they are to see the 26-year-old depart the club.

