‘Absolutely gutted’, ‘Doesn’t sit right with me’ – Many Swansea City fans react to recent transfer news

Many Swansea City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Sheffield Wednesday are close to completing a deal to sign George Byers.

The 24-year-old only recently returned to the Liberty Stadium this summer after spending a period on loan with Portsmouth in Sky Bet League One next season and now appears set for another departure.

A deal is said to be close to be finalised and it appears that the Swans are open to letting the midfielder move on even thought they do not have a head coach in place at present following the recent exit of Steve Cooper.

Naturally the news of Byers’ expected departure didn’t take long to reach the Swansea City faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement earlier today.

22 things all Swansea City fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year were Swansea City formed? 1912 1920 1928 1936

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Byers did well under Potter. Think he would've done well if we got a footballing manager in. Think he offers a lot more than Dhanda. — Scott 🦢 (@littlebuster6) July 28, 2021

if Martin was in already, he’d probably start for us https://t.co/mwLihLNH12 — Tom (@Tom9823) July 28, 2021

A decent player but his time here has reached a natural conclusion. He’s been very unlucky with injuries but a fresh start is right for both parties. https://t.co/rHqcpFNKHS — thomas 🦢 (@scfcthomas) July 28, 2021

Why are we letting players leave before a new manager comes in and takes a look at them? I would have got rid of Dhanda before byers, this doesn’t sit right with me at all. https://t.co/Ndq4zkPyyO — craig owen 🦢PRS👊🏻 (@craigowen15) July 28, 2021

How though??? They can’t buy anyone, there has to be a player swap in this, squad depth is tanking and that’s not a good thing… 😐 https://t.co/xHlGYBMym9 — Ioan Stephens (@ioanstephens) July 28, 2021

Weird considering the new manager is due in soon. Possibly using him as a make-weight to bring Bannan in to replace Grimes? https://t.co/PDXnXUS5EC — Elliot Morgan (@elliotmorgaan) July 28, 2021

unless we bring in 2 midfielders now i don’t see how this makes any sense https://t.co/92w68g7EuS — Liam🗿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfcliam_) July 28, 2021

Not sure about anyway else but I feel like there's was a lot more to come from him. Best of luck to him though https://t.co/N4XVv0bOgY — ɢᴀᴛᴇ 2 ᴘᴏᴅᴄᴀꜱᴛ (@Gate2Podcast) July 28, 2021

Should be a really good player in League One. Not a loss for us though, very much a nothing player in the Champ. There’s better out there. https://t.co/QlPn4Hk01M — theo (@scfctheo) July 28, 2021

Good signing for Wednesday. Our already-poor midfield is getting weaker, and that’s not even taking Matt Grimes’ impending sale into account. https://t.co/NzABjGsTLi — Ashley (@ASHiLEYjAMES) July 28, 2021

Shame that. Especially with the squad we’ve got atm. Free transfer as well, madness https://t.co/5al1AgXbWo — Fisher (@Joee_Fisher) July 28, 2021