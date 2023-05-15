Pundit Carlton Palmer is shocked by rumours that Sunderland could be considering replacing manager Tony Mowbray in the summer.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano first revealed last month that Italian coach Francesco Farioli was the Black Cats' top target to replace Mowbray.

TEAMTalk claimed last week that the club are "considering the future" of Mowbray, with Farioli, RB Salzburg head coach Matthias Jaissle and former Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber all potential candidates.

The Black Cats hierarchy are "ready to take Sunderland in another direction this summer", despite the excellent job Mowbray has done at the Stadium of Light this season.

Mowbray guided the club to a sixth-placed finish in their first season back in the Championship and they take an advantage into their play-off semi-final second leg against Luton Town after a 2-1 home win over the Hatters in the first leg on Saturday.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer expressed his disbelief at the speculation surrounding Mowbray's future, praising the job he has done at the club.

"I'm absolutely gobsmacked to hear that Sunderland are looking to replace Tony Mowbray," Palmer said.

"They have been linked with so many managers, the latest is Gerhard Struber.

"I find it incredible, how can you be talking about replacing Tony Mowbray in the summer?

"He's done an outstanding job, they're on the brink of the Championship play-off final that could yet see them promoted to the Premier League, yet they're talking about bringing in a new manager because they want to go a different way.

"I sincerely hope that this is just paper talk."

Should Sunderland replace Tony Mowbray in the summer?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Mowbray should not be replaced.

The 59-year-old has done a superb job at the Stadium of Light, leading his side to the play-offs despite the adversity he has faced throughout the season, with captain Corry Evans and star striker Ross Stewart missing large portions of the campaign.

The Black Cats had no fit centre-backs against Luton at the weekend, while they were also missing left-back Dennis Cirkin, yet Mowbray still managed to deliver a result to give his side a strong chance of reaching the final at Wembley.

Farioli, Jaissle and Struber would all be risky appointments and given Mowbray's success this season, it feels like an unnecessary gamble for the Black Cats to take.

Mowbray could win promotion with the club over the coming weeks, but even if he does not, he has certainly earned his chance to continue in the role next season.