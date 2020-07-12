‘Absolutely gets us’, ‘Statue now’ – Pablo Hernandez’s post-match claim sends many Leeds United fans into frenzy

Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez has explained his exuberant celebration against Swansea City and dedicated the victory to the fans, the club, and Jack Charlton, which has caused a stir among Whites fans.

The Spaniard scored a late winner to help Leeds move four points clear of West Bromwich Albion at the top of the table and leave them needing just four points from three games to secure promotion.

Freddie Woodman was called into action to deny the visitors a number of times at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans were not without chances of their own but it was Hernandez that provided the decisive moment, scoring the winner with just minutes to go.

The former Swansea player wheeled off in celebration and tore his shirt off – earning himself a yellow card.

Speaking to BBC Sport’s Adam Pope after the game, Hernandez explained his celebration and dedicated the side’s victory.

Pablo Hernandez: “I celebrated a lot because it is such an important goal… the three points are for everybody, the fans, the club but especially for Jack Charlton.” #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) July 12, 2020

The 35-year-old has become a firm fan favourite at Elland Road in his four years at the Yorkshire club and his post-match comments appear to have caused quite a stir.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to wax lyrical about Hernandez on the back of his comments.

Read their reaction here:

