‘Absolutely furious’, ‘Surprised’ – These fans react as key Huddersfield Town figure makes Leeds United transfer claim

Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson has claimed that the club rejected an offer worth up to £13m for star midfielder Lewis O’Brien from Leeds United.

🗣️ "The fourth offer we rejected was for £13 million." Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson lifts the lid on Leeds United's interest in Lewis O'Brien and why they couldn't reach agreement. Full interview with Phil Hodgkinson coming soon#htafc #lufc #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/pFQGiir9Cl — BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) September 9, 2021

It’s no secret that the Whites were keen on the energetic 22-year-old during the recent transfer window, and it was well-documented that the Premier League side saw a bid for the player rejected.

However, in a fresh update, Hodgkinson stated that a deal potentially worth £13m was turned down by the Terriers, as they were unhappy with the structure of the proposed agreement.

Even though most Huddersfield fans are delighted that O’Brien has stayed at the club, with his importance highlighted by his display in the 4-0 win against Reading last time out, some are surprised that the club turned down such an offer, even if it wasn’t all up front.

Does the John Smith’s Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Oakwell Higher Lower

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer claim from Hodgkinson by supporters on Twitter…

Don’t believe for a second we offered 13m and if so why they’d turn that down. But if so a true professional and a loyal player. Fair play lad. https://t.co/TCLpIO70h9 — Goldsy_99 (@JLufc99) September 9, 2021

Structure of the payments must have been awful to turn down £13m😳 #htafc https://t.co/O88WrmVKE4 — Ben (@htafc_ben) September 9, 2021

If we did genuinely turn down 13 million for O'Brien then I'm absolutely furious.#htafc — Sandra (@SANDRA_HTFC) September 9, 2021

If we were offered £13m guaranteed for O'Brien and said no, I'm surprised. It must have either been too late in the window, or the payment plan was poor. #htafc — Schindler's List (@htafchero) September 9, 2021

Imagine how Deano must be feeling ! — James Moran (@Jpjm1964) September 9, 2021

Well I don't blame him, and he knows what he is doing PH. — Peter Harrison (@Harry1537) September 10, 2021

Well done Phil, they got Trevor cherry, and roy ellam for a bag of peanuts in the 70s now it's time to pay up, — Hyena (@Davidga10837752) September 9, 2021