Huddersfield Town

‘Absolutely furious’, ‘Surprised’ – These fans react as key Huddersfield Town figure makes Leeds United transfer claim

Published

6 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson has claimed that the club rejected an offer worth up to £13m for star midfielder Lewis O’Brien from Leeds United.

It’s no secret that the Whites were keen on the energetic 22-year-old during the recent transfer window, and it was well-documented that the Premier League side saw a bid for the player rejected.

However, in a fresh update, Hodgkinson stated that a deal potentially worth £13m was turned down by the Terriers, as they were unhappy with the structure of the proposed agreement.

Even though most Huddersfield fans are delighted that O’Brien has stayed at the club, with his importance highlighted by his display in the 4-0 win against Reading last time out, some are surprised that the club turned down such an offer, even if it wasn’t all up front.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer claim from Hodgkinson by supporters on Twitter…


