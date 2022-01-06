‘Absolutely fuming’, ‘Shambles by the club’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are furious after transfer update shared

Sheffield Wednesday are set to lose Theo Corbeanu, with Wolves poised to recall the wide man from his loan spell at Hillsborough.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: Understand Theo Corbeanu's time at Sheffield Wednesday is set to come to an end, with League One promotion rivals MK Dons lined up to take the Wolves youngster on loan for the rest of the season. Full story👇https://t.co/MCGjSlMWet#SWFC🦉 — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) January 6, 2022

That’s according to the Sheffield Star, who state in a further blow to the Owls that Wanderers will then send the Canadian international out on loan again, with MK Dons expected to land the player.

The 19-year-old joined the Yorkshire sided in the summer window but he struggled for game time initially, with boss Darren Moore then playing Corbeanu in a wing-back position, which is not his natural role.

That’s believed to be the reason behind Wolves deciding to bring Corbeanu back from Wednesday, and it’s fair to say that the fans are furious with how this has played out.

Not only are they set to lose someone who has impressed when he is on the pitch, but he is likely to end up at a promotion rival.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Horrendously man managed shambles by the club this don’t blame the lad or wolves #swfc https://t.co/bJthDLCIoI — Scott Cain (@scottcain1312) January 6, 2022

Just bad news followed by more bad news with this club! #swfc https://t.co/y8FPpcxyPx — Grant Roberts (@GrantR_1867) January 6, 2022

The pain truly never ends does it #swfc https://t.co/FItoIEDCsc — Tom Nolan (@nolan_bess) January 6, 2022

I’m absolutely fuming 😡 can this club get any worse https://t.co/Zbx9qir19a — bradley reay (@bradywilltalk) January 6, 2022

Cant imagine Wolves or Theo expected a stint at wingback. why would clubs loan us thier best players for us not to use them right? This doesn't do DM any favours when one of his strengths is developing young players for this to happen #swfc https://t.co/0MqKGvJeVX — Gary Abbey (@garyabbey44) January 6, 2022