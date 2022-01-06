Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Absolutely fuming’, ‘Shambles by the club’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are furious after transfer update shared

Published

5 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday are set to lose Theo Corbeanu, with Wolves poised to recall the wide man from his loan spell at Hillsborough.

That’s according to the Sheffield Star, who state in a further blow to the Owls that Wanderers will then send the Canadian international out on loan again, with MK Dons expected to land the player.

The 19-year-old joined the Yorkshire sided in the summer window but he struggled for game time initially, with boss Darren Moore then playing Corbeanu in a wing-back position, which is not his natural role.

That’s believed to be the reason behind Wolves deciding to bring Corbeanu back from Wednesday, and it’s fair to say that the fans are furious with how this has played out.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14

The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls?

Not only are they set to lose someone who has impressed when he is on the pitch, but he is likely to end up at a promotion rival.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


Article title: 'Absolutely fuming', 'Shambles by the club' – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are furious after transfer update shared

