Reading picked up a crucial point in their battle against relegation with a 1-1 draw against promotion-chasing Luton Town at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Wednesday night.

After a dominant first half from the visitors, the Royals took the lead early in the second half when Andy Carroll headed home Tyrese Fornah's corner.

Carroll was involved in the drama once again five minutes later when he initially looked to have doubled the lead, but was instead given his second yellow card for handling the ball into the net.

That proved to be costly as the Hatters equalised with nine minutes remaining when Carlton Morris headed in from close range.

It continues Noel Hunt's unbeaten start to life as interim manager and is another creditable point against one of the division's top sides after Saturday's home draw with already-promoted Burnley.

However, the Royals remain in the relegation zone and currently sit 22nd in the table, one point behind both Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town.

After the game, Hunt defended Carroll following his dismissal, claiming that he did not deliberately handle the ball and should not have been sent off.

"I've seen it back and he doesn't mean to handball it. There has got to be some kind of common sense. If you go with your head, sometimes you close your eyes and lose the flight of the ball. I think it's harsh," Hunt told BerkshireLive.

Carroll is the club's joint-top scorer this season along with Tom Ince on nine goals, but he will now be suspended for the tough trip to face play-off contenders Coventry City at the CBS Arena on Saturday.

How did Reading fans react to Andy Carroll's red card?

However, it is fair to say that Royals fans were much less forgiving than the boss of Carroll's actions and they did not hold back in their criticism of the striker on Twitter.

Many held Carroll responsible for costing his side two crucial points in their fight against the drop, accusing the 34-year-old of letting the club down.

However, others defended Carroll after the game, pointing to his important contributions this campaign and his desire to win.