‘Absolutely fuming’, ‘Hang your head in shame’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam player for role in Derby draw

Nottingham Forest threw away two points as Chris Martin scored a stoppage time equaliser to salvage a point for Derby County in the East Midlands derby this afternoon.

Sabri Lamouchi’s men had put in a superb performance at Pride Park and took the lead through an early Joe Lolley strike. Then, when Martyn Waghorn was sent off for the hosts in the 93rd minute, a win for the Reds seemed inevitable.

However, Joe Worrall conceded a needless free-kick when Forest were in possession that allowed the Rams to pump one final ball into the box and after unconvincing goalkeeping from Brice Samba, Martin bundled home the equaliser.

Whilst the keeper was undoubtedly poor for the goal, Forest were put under pressure by Worrall’s bizarre decision to foul Morgan Whittaker. And, it’s fair to say the fans were not happy with the decision-making by the centre-back in stoppage time – which is totally understandable.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the defining moment…

Joe Worrall what are you doing? #NFFC — Dean Warner (@deenwarner) July 4, 2020

#nffc Joe Worrall hang your head in shame. That was absolutely the most idiotic thing you have ever done in a red shirt, and there have been a few. — Oyaloper (@Lee_oyaloper) July 4, 2020

Well done Joe Worrall 😤 #nffc — Sam (@SNffc93) July 4, 2020

Joe Worrall hang your head in shame you carthorse #NFFC — Maxy Tyler 💎 (@MaxTyler96) July 4, 2020

Joe Worrall owes me a new 50 inch widescreen tv #nffc — Sarcastic Forest (@SarcasticForest) July 4, 2020

Yet another game. ‘Take a point’ to find yourself winning in injury time and have to settle for a point. Absolutely fuming with Worrall #nffc — Gareth Roberts (@RedDogRoberts) July 4, 2020

We had plenty of chances to win that game but either way, Worrall has to take responsibility for that. Stupid foul to give away #nffc — James Laverty (@JamesL25) July 4, 2020