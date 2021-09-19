‘Absolutely first class’, ‘Hero’ – These Bristol City fans issue praise to 21-year-old following QPR victory

Bristol City pulled off an unlikely win against QPR on Saturday with a late winner in stoppage time to pick up the three points at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

QPR were dominant in this game, forcing Robins goalkeeper Daniel Bentley into ten saves throughout the game. But it was Bristol City who came away with all three points thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Nahki Wells.

Bristol City did take the lead through a Chris Martin opener late in the first half before QPR equalised through on loan wing-back Sam McCallum shortly after the interval.

Nahki Wells then sent Bristol City home with all three points in stoppage time with his first of the season.

However, it was the debutant George Tanner who caught the eye with an impressive debut at right-back for the new signing.

Ex-Manchester United youngster Tanner was perhaps a surprise addition from Carlisle United in League Two this summer, but he more-than played his part after slotting in for his first Championship appearance.

Fans have been praising his first start on Twitter – here’s what they had to say.

Thought he did ever so well because everything came down QPR’s left and was left with an overload far too often. Used the ball intelligently when he could and nice to see a full-back try to go past his man. Pretty decent debut in my eyes. 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

🔴⚽️⚪️⚽️ — Fevs Football Analytics (@FevsFootball) September 18, 2021

He had a tough time in the first half, but kept going. Showed some good touches and stuck at it. Solid debut, more to come. — CrustyHumdinger (@CrustyHumdinger) September 18, 2021

Tremendous battling away win for @BristolCity today. Full of heart and desire, and finally the last minute goal goes the right way. Special word for George Tanner, a really accomplished debut. Up Nigel Pearson's cider army! #COYR pic.twitter.com/NhBjv3DzQq — Dean Eldredge (@DeanEldredge) September 18, 2021

Beautiful man https://t.co/mI2jg3z1lf — AH Robins Talk (@AnirudhHarish5) September 18, 2021

Hero — Alex (@AMarshy21) September 18, 2021

Absolutely first class George! Well played!! 🙌 — Frank Day (@FrankDayo) September 18, 2021

Well in George more to come 🔴 — Dan  (@DxnBS3) September 18, 2021

Good performance George looking forward to more 👏 — Stephen 🦎🐍 (@Pomredoz) September 18, 2021