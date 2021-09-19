Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Absolutely first class’, ‘Hero’ – These Bristol City fans issue praise to 21-year-old following QPR victory

Published

9 mins ago

on

Bristol City pulled off an unlikely win against QPR on Saturday with a late winner in stoppage time to pick up the three points at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

QPR were dominant in this game, forcing Robins goalkeeper Daniel Bentley into ten saves throughout the game. But it was Bristol City who came away with all three points thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Nahki Wells.

Bristol City did take the lead through a Chris Martin opener late in the first half before QPR equalised through on loan wing-back Sam McCallum shortly after the interval.

Nahki Wells then sent Bristol City home with all three points in stoppage time with his first of the season.

However, it was the debutant George Tanner who caught the eye with an impressive debut at right-back for the new signing.

Ex-Manchester United youngster Tanner was perhaps a surprise addition from Carlisle United in League Two this summer, but he more-than played his part after slotting in for his first Championship appearance.

Fans have been praising his first start on Twitter – here’s what they had to say.


