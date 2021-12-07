Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Absolutely farcical’, ‘Shambles’ – These Ipswich Town fans are furious following defeat to Charlton Athletic

Ipswich Town were comfortably beaten by Charlton Athletic this evening as they failed to close the gap on the top six.

A disappointing season so far saw the board make the decision to sack Paul Cook over the weekend, with former player John McGreal in charge for the game in the capital.

However, he couldn’t inspire the Tractor Boys to victory, as they were deservedly beaten at The Valley.

In truth, the scoreline doesn’t reflect the dominance the hosts showed, with the Addicks having ten shots on target to Ipswich’s zero, and keeper Christian Walton was undoubtedly the best player for the Suffolk outfit.

As you would expect, the fans were not at all happy with what they saw from the team and they are concerned with the way this season, that promised so much, is playing out.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the loss from a section of the Ipswich support…


