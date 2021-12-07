‘Absolutely farcical’, ‘Shambles’ – These Ipswich Town fans are furious following defeat to Charlton Athletic

Ipswich Town were comfortably beaten by Charlton Athletic this evening as they failed to close the gap on the top six.

A disappointing season so far saw the board make the decision to sack Paul Cook over the weekend, with former player John McGreal in charge for the game in the capital.

However, he couldn’t inspire the Tractor Boys to victory, as they were deservedly beaten at The Valley.

In truth, the scoreline doesn’t reflect the dominance the hosts showed, with the Addicks having ten shots on target to Ipswich’s zero, and keeper Christian Walton was undoubtedly the best player for the Suffolk outfit.

As you would expect, the fans were not at all happy with what they saw from the team and they are concerned with the way this season, that promised so much, is playing out.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the loss from a section of the Ipswich support…

Absolutely farcical display, how can you sack a good manager and not have someone ready to come in at this crucial stage of the season?! Worst performance we’ve put in all season and without Walton it would have been 9. #itfc — Kong King (@K993King) December 7, 2021

Where do you start? Absolute shambles. Not even as good as second best all over the pitch. Sack a manager for being predictable so we set up exactly the same & Charlton did to us the same as Rotherham did. Pressed us all over the pitch and we clueless. Not fit to wear the shirt! — Gavin Driver (@Gavla69) December 7, 2021

Disgraceful performance and the club is in a mess. Who would want to manage this outfit. The high hopes have diminished and on recent performances, forget the playoffs as simply not good enough. — Steve Warner (@SteveWa54871984) December 7, 2021

Not a single shot on target. Embarrassing. Feel sorry for all those travelling fans — Joshwaaa (@PearceJoshJP) December 7, 2021

All of them should be ashamed! All the players shouldn’t even be playing professionally! Sunday league would be more suited to some of them right now!! — ITFC magnificoes (@ItfcOne1) December 7, 2021

That was awful. That’s nothing to do with players not feeling good about Cook going, it’s about them not having the heart to play good football for our club. They’ve been poor for weeks. I’m so disappointed to see this season become a farce. Show some fight please! #ITFC — IPSWICH TOWN Bible 💙 #PackOutPR (@ITFC_bible) December 7, 2021

Seems like a bigger problem than just changing managers. Why would Norwood not be given chance when proven at this level. If it’s the board stopping him been picked in particular ashton is embarrassing. No manager will want to go their. Overpaid players not producing either — Olly Beaumont (@beaumont04) December 7, 2021