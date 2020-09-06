‘Absolutely fantastic’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to player’s Carabao Cup performance

Reading defeated Colchester United in the EFL Cup on Saturday, as they started their campaign with a much-needed victory.

It has been all change off the pitch for the Royals as Mark Bowen was sacked with new manager Veljko Paunovic coming into replace him for the new season.

Despite the upheaval surrounding the Royals, they still managed to get a win on Saturday as they brushed aside League Two opposition in the form of Colchester.

One man stole the show for Reading, as Lucas Joao came away with the match ball after he netted a perfect hat-trick, scoring with his right-foot, left-foot and his head.

It could be a big season for the Portuguese man who is set to lead the line for the Royals over the next 10 months.

Here’s how Reading supporters reacted to his phenomenal display on Saturday…

Joao could score 25 goals if he stays fit. #readingfc — Mark Harding (@markharding1988) September 5, 2020

Joao and Puscas both scoring this weekend you love to see it. #readingfc — Alex Lane-Kieltyka (@alex_elkay21) September 5, 2020

If João plays every game he’s a 20+ goal striker. #readingfc — RfcMiliano (@RFCmiliano) September 5, 2020

FT 3-1 WIN! Lucas Joao is absolutely fantastic. Many standout performances and a special mention to Aluko who did well. Everything I said at HT, Eddie and John did. Paunovic has a tough task in picking our midfield. YESSS READING🔵⚪️#readingfc — Luke (@Luke1871_) September 5, 2020

Sounded like we weren’t great in the first half but improved in the second. Today showed how important Joao is and why we need another target man. It was a good opportunity for Pauno to decide who he wants to keep… sounds like Southwood, Araruna impressed but Aluko.. #readingfc — Louis Stagg (@dinglouis_) September 5, 2020

If João can average today's goals throughout the league season he'll have 138 going into our Premier League 2021/22 campaign. #ReadingFC — Matheus na Casa (@maffff) September 5, 2020

Lucas Joao could be huge this season #readingfc — BerkshireBoys (@BerkshireBoys_) September 5, 2020