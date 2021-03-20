‘Absolutely fantastic,’ ‘Brilliant’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to influential display of ace vs Barnsley

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been hailing the performance of forward Jordan Rhodes following the Owls’ vital 2-1 win away against promotion-chasing Barnsley on Saturday.

The Owls headed into the game needing to get back to winning ways with them starting the day nine points adrift of safety. However, that looked like it would be very difficult given their opponents were one of the form teams in the league and have managed to climb into the play-off places in recent weeks. However, Darren Moore’s side delivered an excellent display to take all three points.

The standout player for the Owls was Rhodes, who continued his recent resurgence under Moore by grabbing both of Sheffield Wednesday’s goals at Oakwell with two typically well-taken finishes. It was the sort of display that typifies what he can bring to the side if he is trusted by his manager and if the side plays to his strengths by getting him the ball in the penalty area.

Rhodes managed to score his first goal with a bullet header and then tapped home his second after great work from Josh Windass. He was also able to win seven aerial duels and complete two successful dribbles as he helped to cause problems for Barnsley’s defence throughout the game (Sofascore)

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were quick to hail his impact and suggest that it is good to see a manager finally playing towards his strengths. While there were some suggesting that the Owls should consider offering him a new deal now.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Only if we played Jordan Rhodes every game👀 #swfc — Tom (@_tombeal) March 20, 2021

Imagine if we played Rhodes all season & gave him service… #swfc — Ty (@TyTheOwlMC) March 20, 2021

Rhodes been our best player last few games #swfc — Jack Duty (@jackduty7) March 20, 2021

The movement by Rhodes for the goal 👏👏 #swfc — Malcolm Fox 🦉🔵⚪️ (@malcolm_fox2) March 20, 2021

Feed him the ball, Jordan Rhodes scores goals. Simple as. #swfc — Natalie 🌼 (@nb94xx) March 20, 2021

Beautiful second goal by Rhodes! #swfc — Laura Costa 🦉⚽️💙 (@desertowl_13) March 20, 2021

Rhodes we've waited 3 1/2 years but we may have worked out how to use him

He could be deadly in league 1 under DM if he stays #swfc — Simon Morris (@BigAl_simon) March 20, 2021

Even without the goals, Jordan Rhodes has been absolutely fantastic today. Work rates, link up, brilliant performance from him #SWFC — Geoff SWFC (@GeoffSWFC) March 20, 2021