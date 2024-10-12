This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Birmingham City have enjoyed a brilliant start to League One as they look to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.

It was a remarkable summer for Blues, with Tom Wagner and the ownership overseeing what was an unprecedented level of spending by third tier standards.

Naturally, that brought a level of pressure on boss Chris Davies, but the early signs are positive, with the side playing some superb football, and they lead the way in the league.

League One Table Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 9 8 22 2 Wrexham 10 10 20 3 Mansfield 9 6 20

Birmingham City supporters buy into new club vision

Another positive has been the way the supporters have bought into what the club are trying to do.

Whilst some will say it’s easy to back owners who have spent incredible sums, as well as purchasing land for a new stadium, it’s worth remembering that the first six months of Knighthead’s ownership did not go to plan.

They decided to replace the popular John Eustace with Wayne Rooney, and the team were ultimately relegated to the third tier for the first time in 30 years.

However, there has been no animosity towards those in charge, and the new-found positivity is reflected in the attendances, with Blues getting bigger crowds now than they did in the Championship.

And, when asked by FLW what he made of the attendances and support the Blues have had this season at St Andew's, FLW's Birmingham City fan pundit Mike was full of praise for those who have been packing out the terraces home and away this season.

“The attendances at home have been outstanding, it’s pretty much been a sell-out in the Blues end for every game - 27,28,29,000. You just can’t ask for any more than that.

“I think it’s a fantastic turnout, you know Blues fans are showing up and buying into what the club are trying to do, so it’s onwards and upwards from that perspective.

“We’ve sold more season tickets this year than any year in the last ten, and there’s higher attendances than in the past decade as well. It’s absolutely fantastic.”

So far, Blues have only had one league game below 27,000 this season, and that was a midweek fixture against Huddersfield Town.

The level of the support on the road has also been impressive, and it was highlighted in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, as Birmingham had more fans at their 4-0 win at Shrewsbury Town despite being the away side.

Birmingham City fans are excited to be on this journey

As mentioned, the owners had to regain the trust of the fans following relegation, but their bold ambitions and willingness to put their money where their mouth is meant the supporters knew they had the right ownership in place.

They have been rewarded with a fantastic side, and you get the feeling that promotion from League One is just the first step for Birmingham, as the owners want them to compete at the highest level as quickly as possible.

Overall, after a bleak decade or so, it’s not a great time to be a Birmingham fan, and everyone connected to the club will be excited about what the future holds under this regime.