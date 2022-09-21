“Absolutely enormous blow” – Reports suggest 49-year-old could depart Rotherham United amid Huddersfield link: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United could soon be searching for a new manager if reports this afternoon are to be believed.

According to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook, there are suggestions that Millers boss Paul Warne may be about to leave the club, with the 49-year-old considered to be prominent on Huddersfield Town‘s list in their search to find a new boss.

As we exclusively revealed on FLW last week, the Terriers have turned their attentions to Warne after being knocked back in their pursuit of Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher.

With the above in mind, and Rotherham United going well so far in the Championship, we asked three of our FLW writers how much of a blow to Rotherham they thought Paul Warne departing would be.

Alfie Burns

It’s obviously going to be a massive blow for Rotherham to lose Warne.

Both parties here have been unbelievably loyal to each other in recent years, bouncing between the Championship and League One, yet sticking together despite the obvious temptation to twist on another project.

Looking at Rotherham now, this feels like their best chance of staying put in the Championship after the start they’ve made under Warne. He’s been hugely influential in an encouraging start.

There’s obviously the risk of him walking away and all that hard work being undone in the coming months, something that would be devastating for the Millers.

On the face of these reports, he’s going to be moving on and finding a new challenge, something that Rotherham are going to have to overcome. As a club, they’ve got it in them to recover but it doesn’t hide the fact this is a massive blow.

Marcus Ally

Absolutely enormous blow.

Warne has had such a gigantic impact on the whole club, let alone just the playing squad in his time as manager and they are massively overperforming in the Championship at the moment, mainly due to his expertise.

The Millers were unable to assemble a second tier standard squad in the summer, and that could be exposed if he does depart, to potentially join a relegation battling rival in Huddersfield Town.

Survival in the second tier this season with the Millers would be a huge achievement for Warne and the club, it would taint his legacy at the New York Stadium should he take the decision to depart at this juncture.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I don’t think it can be seen as anything other than a huge blow to Rotherham really.

Even in the past when they have experienced those relegations from the Championship, Warne has always got them back up, so for a starters, losing someone capable of that is massive should the Millers go down again this campaign.

But even more so than that, Warne actually has Rotherham playing well and looking like a side well capable of mounting a genuine survival bid this season.

Let’s not forget, he’s done that whilst losing some big players from last season too in Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe.

Of course, there is a chance the Millers make an excellent appointment to replace him if these reports do prove to be true, but, finding someone as well equipped as Warne to manage the club for this season is going to be a very difficult task indeed.