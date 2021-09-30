‘Absolutely embarrassing’, ‘Totally unacceptable’ – Many Bristol City fans react to recent events v Millwall

Many Bristol City fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s narrow 1-0 away defeat away at Millwall last night in the Sky Bet Championship.

A Jed Wallace penalty was all that was required for the home side to see off the challenge of the Robins and as a result Nigel Pearson will have undoubtedly been left scratching his head as his side struggled to get a real foothold in the contest.

That result on the road in South London sees the Robins remain in tenth place at the time of writing, with the inconsistencies so far preventing them from getting a lot higher up the league standings.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bristol City faithful to react to the defeat, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance away from home.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

We are a bungalow team. Thought Millwall were very poor. Embarrassing to be beaten by such a poor team. — Jonny Blundra (@jonnyblundra) September 29, 2021

Pearson W5 D6 L13. Just 5 wins in 219 days in charge. Totally unacceptable. — Mark Carter (@markcartercamb) September 29, 2021

Have to agree with most comments; lots of players looked slow and fed up most of the game, no excitement or energy from Martin in particular… why we can’t play Wells instead is beyond me, Martin just doesn’t want to move to get the ball… 🤦‍♂️ General passing was dire today! 😫 — Mattandthat (@mattandthat86) September 29, 2021

An absolutely embarrassing performance tonight, no energy, no urgency, no quality. Had 1-0 either way all over it. Chris Martin needs a break, he has been toothless up top. Palmer showing why he doesn’t start. All round poor — Matty Davis (@MattDavis1897) September 29, 2021

Once again created absolutely nothing. No clear cut chances at all. Becoming too often now. Not good enough. We rely on massengo, a 19 year old so much it’s a joke. Such a bad performance tonight all round. — BenBCFC (@BristolcityF) September 29, 2021

Poor performance, no urgency to do anything, ..can’t understand playing 3 centre mids who basically all do the same thing. The less said about Chris Martin the better — Mitchell Young (@MitchYoung_94) September 29, 2021

Poor in midfield, very little creativity going forward. Points dropped against a very poor Millwall side. Feel sorry for players like Bentley and Kalas — Pearson's Immortal Ostrich (@ImmortalOstrich) September 29, 2021

Completely ran out of ideas in an attacking sense. Playing like we were holding a 1-0 lead last 10 minutes, rather than chasing a game. No urgency & no ideas how to break them down. — Micky Red (@MickyD76750519) September 29, 2021

Absolute crap no urgency whatsoever throughout game especially when 1-0 deserved absolutely nothing and certain players should not be in that starting line up next game — Chris 🔴⚪🔴⚽️ (@15mel03) September 29, 2021

Game over once we conceded. Never looked like scoring. — Barts 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 (@fromered) September 29, 2021

Really poor. All the good work from Saturday thrown away. — Ashley (@ashleeeydaf) September 29, 2021

terrible , we needed someone with pace up front instead of leaving him on the bench . — Mark Hutchinson (@bpl1027) September 29, 2021