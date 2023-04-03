Plymouth Argyle were handed an embarassing defeat at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, losing 4-0 to Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Trophy final.

The afternoon got off to the worst possible start for Argyle, who conceded twice within the first 10 minutes of the game. Kyle Dempsey struck on four minutes, with Dion Charles doubling Bolton's lead shortly afterwards.

There was no way back into the game for Plymouth, with Elias Kachunga and Gethin Jones striking either side of the hour for Ian Evatt's side as they stormed to success at the national stadium.

What have Plymouth's players had to say about Bolton defeat?

Naturally, there's been a very subdued response to such a damning defeat.

One player to take to Twitter was Ryan Hardie, who couldn't inspire Steven Schumacher's side back into the game.

He wrote: "We can only apologise for that showing yesterday. Absolutely embarrassed."

Plymouth sit second in the League One table, level on points with Sheffield Wednesday and in a great position to kick on to win promotion back to the Championship.

Hardie doesn't feel that Plymouth managed to reach their usual standards against Bolton: "Nowhere near the standards we set as a team and as a club."

The 26-year-old praised Plymouth's travelling support at Wembley and promised the side will be working hard to give them something to celebrate come the end of the season: "The support that travelled deserved more. We will work hard to make it right from now until the end of the season."

What's next for Plymouth?

Plymouth turn their attentions back to League One over the Easter period.

Schumacher's side travel to Morecambe on Good Friday, before hosting Lincoln City on Easter Monday at Home Park, as they bid to outstrip Ipswich Town and Barnsley for the top-two and Sheffield Wednesday for the title.

As Hardie underlines, there's ambition at Plymouth to put things right after what was a tough day at Wembley.

It wasn't good enough but it will be soon forgotten if Schumacher can get Plymouth up into the Championship come the end of the season.